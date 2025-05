ZEC

Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.

NavnZEC

RangNo.81

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel0.0002%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)563.96%

Cirkulationsforsyning16,642,381.37835043

Max Udbud21,000,000

Samlet Udbud16,717,818.87835043

Cirkulationshastighed0.7924%

Udstedelsesdato2016-10-01 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj5941.7998046875,2016-10-29

Laveste pris15.96914388442235,2024-07-05

Offentlig blockchainZEC

Sektor

Social Media

