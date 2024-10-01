WHITE
WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
NavnWHITE
RangNo.209
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%
Cirkulationsforsyning650,000,000,000
Max Udbud1,000,000,000,000
Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighed0.65%
Udstedelsesdato--
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04
Laveste pris0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01
Offentlig blockchainETH
