Alvey is a decentralised blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus model, meaning that the author of the subsequent block is selected at random based on how much cryptocurrency they have in their wallet and how mature that wallet is, continuously rotating addresses to ensure decentralisation and network participation. Blocks are usually built or minted rather than mined; there are also block rewards in addition to transaction fees, thus, builders receive a percentage of "interest" on the amount of funds they bet.

RangNo.9712

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.04%

Cirkulationsforsyning320,000,000

Max Udbud320,000,000

Samlet Udbud320,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed1%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.18977012017331865,2022-08-26

Laveste pris0.002311108011784089,2022-08-16

Offentlig blockchainBSC

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.