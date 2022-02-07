STARS
Stargaze, the top NFT marketplace in the Cosmos ecosystem, is home to Bad Kids, Celestine Sloths, and Mad Scientists. Its platform, known for high transaction volumes, combines community engagement with tech innovation, offering features like a permissionless NFT Launchpad, gas-free onchain marketplace, interchain NFT transfers, and onchain auctions, addressing creators' and collectors' needs. Governed by $STARS tokens, it champions transparent governance and carbon-neutral operations, with innovations like shuffled minting for fair NFT distribution.
NavnSTARS
RangNo.5187
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%
Cirkulationsforsyning0
Max Udbud3,000,000,000
Samlet Udbud2,986,560,000
Cirkulationshastighed0%
Udstedelsesdato--
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj0.8490712656129081,2022-02-07
Laveste pris0.000918359219983067,2025-05-01
Offentlig blockchainSTARGAZE
Sektor
Social Media
