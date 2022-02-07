STARS

Stargaze, the top NFT marketplace in the Cosmos ecosystem, is home to Bad Kids, Celestine Sloths, and Mad Scientists. Its platform, known for high transaction volumes, combines community engagement with tech innovation, offering features like a permissionless NFT Launchpad, gas-free onchain marketplace, interchain NFT transfers, and onchain auctions, addressing creators' and collectors' needs. Governed by $STARS tokens, it champions transparent governance and carbon-neutral operations, with innovations like shuffled minting for fair NFT distribution.

NavnSTARS

RangNo.5187

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning0

Max Udbud3,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud2,986,560,000

Cirkulationshastighed0%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.8490712656129081,2022-02-07

Laveste pris0.000918359219983067,2025-05-01

Offentlig blockchainSTARGAZE

Sektor

Social Media

