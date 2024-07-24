SPARKLET
Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.
NavnSPARKLET
RangNo.1566
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.07%
Cirkulationsforsyning200,091,346.52
Max Udbud1,000,000,000
Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighed0.2%
Udstedelsesdato--
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24
Laveste pris0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07
Offentlig blockchainETH
Sektor
Social Media
