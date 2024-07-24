SPARKLET

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

NavnSPARKLET

RangNo.1566

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.07%

Cirkulationsforsyning200,091,346.52

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.2%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24

Laveste pris0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07

Offentlig blockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.