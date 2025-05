SCRT

Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.

NavnSCRT

RangNo.482

Markedscap$0,00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0,00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)%1,08

Cirkulationsforsyning308.908.072,559602

Max Udbud∞

Samlet Udbud324.815.903,055588

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato2021-03-03 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj10.644924210205865,2021-10-28

Laveste pris0.14620387210781763,2025-04-07

Offentlig blockchainSCRT

Sektor

