Darwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.

RING

RangNo.1690

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.01%

Cirkulationsforsyning1,704,606,525

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud2,099,840,895

Cirkulationshastighed%

2020-01-01 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

0.30641049,2021-03-14

0.000865575804800563,2025-04-10

ETH

Sektor

Social Media

