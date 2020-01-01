RING
Darwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.
NavnRING
RangNo.1690
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.01%
Cirkulationsforsyning1,704,606,525
Max Udbud0
Samlet Udbud2,099,840,895
Cirkulationshastighed%
Udstedelsesdato2020-01-01 00:00:00
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj0.30641049,2021-03-14
Laveste pris0.000865575804800563,2025-04-10
Offentlig blockchainETH
IndledningDarwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.
Sektor
Social Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.