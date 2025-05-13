RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

NavnRDAC

RangNo.1665

Markedscap$0,00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0,00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)10,02%

Cirkulationsforsyning131 968 661,27307592

Max Udbud1 000 000 000

Samlet Udbud1 000 000 000

Cirkulationshastighed0.1319%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13

Laveste pris0.014238099744875993,2025-05-26

Offentlig blockchainBASE

IndledningRedacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
Søge
Favoritter
RDAC/USDT
Redacted Coin
----
--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (RDAC)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
RDAC/USDT
Redacted Coin
--
--‎--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (RDAC)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Info
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
network_iconNetværk unormalt
Linje 1
Online kundeservice
Loading...