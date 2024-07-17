RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

NavnRC

RangNo.1776

Markedscap$0,00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0,00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0,06%

Cirkulationsforsyning206 354 380

Max Udbud1 000 000 000

Samlet Udbud1 000 000 000

Cirkulationshastighed0.2063%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Laveste pris0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Offentlig blockchainLAVA

IndledningRebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.