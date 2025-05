PEOPLE

ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.

NavnPEOPLE

RangNo.324

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)1.09%

Cirkulationsforsyning5,060,137,334.7

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud5,060,137,334.7

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.1851931054831471,2021-12-23

Laveste pris0.000709875438770561,2021-11-21

Offentlig blockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

