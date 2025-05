NXRA

Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.

NavnNXRA

RangNo.990

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.01%

Cirkulationsforsyning1,015,369,794.9158314

Max Udbud2,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,148,565,277.9922845

Cirkulationshastighed0.5076%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.28821044968834403,2024-03-26

Laveste pris0.0085308594974808,2025-04-07

Offentlig blockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

