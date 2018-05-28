NKN
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
NavnNKN
RangNo.751
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)1.12%
Cirkulationsforsyning788,230,077.7531749
Max Udbud1,000,000,000
Samlet Udbud788,230,077.7531749
Cirkulationshastighed0.7882%
Udstedelsesdato2018-05-28 00:00:00
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til0.0024 USDT
Alle tiders høj1.48332395,2021-04-09
Laveste pris0.00641054097117,2020-03-13
Offentlig blockchainETH
IndledningNKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
Sektor
Social Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.