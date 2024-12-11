MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

RangNo.1913

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning420,690,000,000,000

Max Udbud420,690,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud420,690,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed1%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Laveste pris0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Offentlig blockchainETH

