KILT – Represent Your Identity Without Revealing Your Identity You can tell a lot about a person in Scotland by looking at their kilt! But while the individual pattern can represent the “clan” or affiliations of the wearer, it doesn’t reveal private details, like their name or address. Similarly, KILT Protocol provides a way to represent your identity without revealing things you prefer to keep private. KILT brings the old process of trust in real-world verifiable credentials (passport, driving licence, certificate, etc.) to the digital world, while keeping your data private and in your possession. KILT can also be used to create identifiers for machines, services and anything that identities can be built on.

NavnKILT

RangNo.1761

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.26%

Cirkulationsforsyning49,420,140

Max Udbud290,560,000

Samlet Udbud151,251,450

Cirkulationshastighed0.17%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj13.488766265013377,2021-11-25

Laveste pris0.030651272850522195,2025-04-10

Offentlig blockchainKILT

