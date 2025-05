HUSL

The HUSL is a NFT platform focused solely on reshaping the music industry. Our aim is to empower artists to take full control of their work, removing as many intermediaries in the process. Think of us as a new record label.The HUSL token is a utility token that powers the entire HUSL ecosystem. Users can stake their tokens on the platform to earn Bags. This is a token based on ethereum and will allow users to redeem for cool experiences.

NavnHUSL

RangNo.3010

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning10,379,879.07

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud70,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj7.678313283574933,2021-11-16

Laveste pris0,2021-11-17

Offentlig blockchainETH

IndledningThe HUSL is a NFT platform focused solely on reshaping the music industry. Our aim is to empower artists to take full control of their work, removing as many intermediaries in the process. Think of us as a new record label.The HUSL token is a utility token that powers the entire HUSL ecosystem. Users can stake their tokens on the platform to earn Bags. This is a token based on ethereum and will allow users to redeem for cool experiences.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.