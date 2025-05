HOLD

In the crypto asset management simulator game HoldCoin, which is based on Telegram, users can HOLD assets and create a portfolio to generate coins. Holdcoin is distinct in that it incorporates Web3 principles into its basic gaming platform to teach users how to handle cryptocurrency assets and enjoy the advantages of a Decentralized economy. Players can earn coins and experience the genuine asset management process in the game by "HOLD" and building their portfolio of assets.

NavnHOLD

RangNo.3569

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning0

Max Udbud10,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud10,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.0047364172499844,2025-01-26

Laveste pris0.000117499497025966,2025-01-25

Offentlig blockchainTONCOIN

Sektor

Social Media

