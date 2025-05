GXE

Xeno is the GameFi project focusing on PvP and Crooz, listed company in Japan known as eCommerce giant & game developer developing the app for the worldwide famous anime like HUNTER x HUNTER, is highly involved. XENO is a basically a tactical PvP games with both the essence of GameFi and Esports are added. Players who hold NFT characters can earn utility tokens and NFTs by playing the game, and trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace.

NavnGXE

RangNo.3582

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning0

Max Udbud6,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud5,987,619,944.93

Cirkulationshastighed0%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj127.55105996752341,2023-01-26

Laveste pris0.001063647818331278,2025-03-12

Offentlig blockchainBSC

IndledningXeno is the GameFi project focusing on PvP and Crooz, listed company in Japan known as eCommerce giant & game developer developing the app for the worldwide famous anime like HUNTER x HUNTER, is highly involved. XENO is a basically a tactical PvP games with both the essence of GameFi and Esports are added. Players who hold NFT characters can earn utility tokens and NFTs by playing the game, and trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.