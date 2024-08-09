FUCOIN

WHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.

NavnFUCOIN

RangNo.1877

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning194,529,579,979

Max Udbud10,000,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud10,000,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.0194%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.000362901063758805,2025-02-07

Laveste pris0.000000039581112066,2024-08-09

Offentlig blockchainBSC

IndledningWHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.