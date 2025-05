FIRO

XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

NavnFIRO

RangNo.1038

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)2.76%

Cirkulationsforsyning17,313,032.30844689

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud17,313,032.30844689

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato2016-09-01 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj169.99099731445312,2017-12-26

Laveste pris0.2751010060310364,2016-12-02

Offentlig blockchainXZC

Sektor

Social Media

