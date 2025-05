DOGE

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

NavnDOGE

RangNo.8

Markedscap$0,00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0,00

Markedsandel0.0097%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)%0,84

Cirkulationsforsyning149.457.716.383,70523

Max Udbud∞

Samlet Udbud149.457.716.383,70523

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato2013-12-12 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til0,000559 USDT

Alle tiders høj0.7375666,2021-05-08

Laveste pris0.000085474399384111,2015-05-07

Offentlig blockchainDOGE

