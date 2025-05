CTC

Launched on 04/04/2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain.

NavnCTC

RangNo.166

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel0.0001%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)1.77%

Cirkulationsforsyning454,416,053

Max Udbud600,000,000

Samlet Udbud549,564,264

Cirkulationshastighed0.7573%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj8.7069481,2021-03-14

Laveste pris0.125203867478,2020-03-13

Offentlig blockchainETH

IndledningLaunched on 04/04/2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.