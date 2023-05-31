CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

NavnCRETA

RangNo.1489

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.01%

Cirkulationsforsyning1,466,307,454

Max Udbud10,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud10,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.1466%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Laveste pris0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25

Offentlig blockchainMATIC

IndledningFounded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.