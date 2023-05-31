CRETA
Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.
NavnCRETA
RangNo.1489
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.01%
Cirkulationsforsyning1,466,307,454
Max Udbud10,000,000,000
Samlet Udbud10,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighed0.1466%
Udstedelsesdato--
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj2.382079672694401,2023-05-31
Laveste pris0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25
Offentlig blockchainMATIC
IndledningFounded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.
Sektor
Social Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.