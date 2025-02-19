CGX

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

NavnCGX

RangNo.2649

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.04%

Cirkulationsforsyning173,198,643

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.1731%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

Laveste pris0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20

Offentlig blockchainRONIN

Sektor

Social Media

