BTM

Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

NavnBTM

RangNo.1586

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.01%

Cirkulationsforsyning1,640,515,591.91

Max Udbud2,100,000,000

Samlet Udbud2,100,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.7811%

Udstedelsesdato2019-10-29 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til0.038 USDT

Alle tiders høj1.174780011177063,2018-04-24

Laveste pris0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09

Offentlig blockchainETH

