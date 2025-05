BNY

TaskBunny is an innovative project that introduces the concept of Proof of Post (PoP) as a new way to reward users for their social media activity. The reward is given in the form of its own cryptocurrency called BNY, which is issued on the Base network. This ensures that all rewards, once distributed, are verifiable and securely recorded on the blockchain.

NavnBNY

RangNo.8947

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning0

Max Udbud900,000,000

Samlet Udbud900,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.060038236479385707,2024-11-25

Laveste pris0.001947120717278614,2025-04-21

Offentlig blockchainBASE

Sektor

Social Media

