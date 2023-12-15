BABYBONK

Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

NavnBABYBONK

RangNo.1780

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning351,501,683,377,038,850

Max Udbud420,000,000,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud420,000,000,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.8369%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.000000000129708299,2024-03-10

Laveste pris0.000000000000168269,2023-12-15

Offentlig blockchainBSC

