The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Navn1INCH

RangNo.163

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel0.0001%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)1.24%

Cirkulationsforsyning1,387,453,092.5726726

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud1,500,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj7.86665504,2021-05-08

Laveste pris0.1494993160665512,2025-04-07

Offentlig blockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.