Introduction
Yooppi is an AI-powered, profit-sharing cryptocurrency designed to create real utility in the crypto space by leveraging advanced trading bots. Unlike traditional speculative tokens that rely solely on hype and market trends, Yooppi utilizes artificial intelligence to conduct high-frequency trading in cryptocurrency futures markets. The goal of the project is to generate sustainable profits and distribute a portion of these earnings to Yooppi token (YPP) holders, providing them with a passive income stream.
Vision and Mission
The vision of Yooppi is to revolutionize the cryptocurrency landscape by integrating AI-driven trading with automated profit-sharing, ensuring a sustainable financial model that benefits all stakeholders. The mission is to establish a self-sustaining ecosystem where token holders earn passive income through an AI-powered trading infrastructure while ensuring transparency, security, and long-term profitability.
How Yooppi Works
- AI-Powered Trading Bot
At the core of the Yooppi ecosystem is its AI-driven trading bot. The bot utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze market trends, predict price movements, and execute high-frequency trades across various cryptocurrency exchanges. The key features of the AI trading bot include:
Data Processing: The bot loads historical price data, normalizes features, and engineers useful indicators to optimize trade decision-making.
Feature Selection: It applies statistical correlation methods to determine which indicators are most relevant to price movements.
Model Training: Machine learning models are trained to predict price fluctuations and identify profitable trading opportunities.
Risk Management: The bot applies stop-loss mechanisms, limits capital exposure, and diversifies across multiple assets to minimize risks.
24/7 Trading: The system operates continuously, scanning the market in real time and executing trades with precision.
- Profit Distribution Model
One of the most attractive aspects of Yooppi is its profit-sharing mechanism. Unlike conventional crypto assets that rely solely on price appreciation, Yooppi offers direct financial benefits to token holders.
25% of all trading profits generated by the AI bot are distributed to Yooppi token holders.
Rewards are proportional to the number of tokens held and are paid out on a monthly basis.
The system ensures that profits are first used to cover any past losses before being distributed, maintaining a sustainable payout structure.
- Token Utility
The Yooppi token (YPP) serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem:
Passive Income: Token holders receive a share of trading profits.
Staking Rewards: Additional incentives are provided to long-term holders who stake their tokens in smart contract pools.
Governance Rights: Token holders can vote on key platform decisions, including AI strategy refinements and ecosystem upgrades.
Staking & Liquidity Mechanism
Yooppi introduces an innovative staking and liquidity system:
Mandatory Staking: Tokens purchased from exchanges must be staked in a smart contract pool to participate in profit-sharing.
Collateralized Borrowing: Staked tokens serve as collateral, allowing users to borrow USDT.
Liquidity Provision: Borrowed USDT is used to fuel the AI trading bot’s operations.
Additional YPP Rewards: Users who provide liquidity earn extra rewards.
Tokenomics
Yooppi’s economic model is designed for long-term growth and sustainability.
Total Supply: 100,000,000 YPP
Token Allocation:
25% - Public Sale & Liquidity
25% - AI Trading & Development
20% - Marketing & Partnerships
20% - Community Rewards & Staking
10% - Team & Advisors (Locked)
Revenue Distribution:
25% - Profit distribution to holders
25% - Reinvestment into AI trading
20% - Development & operational costs
20% - Liquidity & buyback mechanisms
10% - Marketing & ecosystem growth
Security & Transparency
Ensuring trust is a core priority for Yooppi. To maintain transparency and security:
Smart Contract Audits are conducted by top-tier blockchain security firms.
AI Trading Performance Reports are published monthly, allowing users to verify earnings.
A Real-Time Dashboard enables users to monitor their AI trading performance and earnings.
Decentralized Governance ensures that major ecosystem decisions are community-driven.
Why Choose Yooppi?
Yooppi is redefining passive income in the crypto space by merging AI-driven automation with decentralized finance. Key advantages include:
No Active Trading Required: The AI bot does the heavy lifting, eliminating the need for manual trading.
AI-Powered Profit Optimization: Advanced machine learning models adapt to market conditions, maximizing returns.
Risk Management: Smart trading strategies and stop-loss mechanisms minimize financial exposure.
Transparent & Community-Driven: With regular trading reports, audited smart contracts, and decentralized governance, Yooppi ensures that users have complete control over their investments.
Yooppi (YPP): tokenomika a analýza cen
Prozkoumejte klíčové tokenomická a cenové data pro Yooppi (YPP), včetně tržní kapitalizace, údajů o objemu, FDV a historie cen. Zjistěte na první pohled aktuální hodnotu tokenu a jeho postavení na trhu v přehledném shrnutí.
Tokenomika Yooppi (YPP): Vysvětlení klíčových ukazatelů a případy použití
Pochopení tokenomiky pro Yooppi (YPP) je nezbytné pro analýzu jeho dlouhodobé hodnoty, udržitelnosti a potenciálu.
Klíčové ukazatele a jejich výpočet:
Celkový objem:
Maximální počet tokenů YPP, které byly nebo budou kdy vytvořeny.
Objem v oběhu:
Počet tokenů, které jsou v současné době k dispozici na trhu a v rukou veřejnosti.
Maximální objem:
Pevný limit pro celkový počet tokenu YPP, které mohou existovat.
FDV (plně zředěná kapitalizace):
Vypočítá se jako aktuální cena × maximální objem, čímž se získá projekce celkové tržní kapitalizace, pokud jsou všechny tokeny v oběhu.
Míra inflace:
Odráží rychlost zavádění nových tokenů, což ovlivňuje jejich nedostatek a dlouhodobý pohyb ceny.
Proč jsou tyto ukazatele pro obchodníky důležité?
Velký objem v oběhu = vyšší likvidita.
Omezený maximální objem + nízká inflace = potenciál dlouhodobého zhodnocení.
Transparentní rozdělování tokenů = větší důvěra v projekt a nižší riziko centralizované kontroly.
Vysoká FDV při nízké aktuální tržní kapitalizaci = možné signály nadhodnocení.
