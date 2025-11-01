BurzaDEX+
Blue Chip Blitz
Dnešní aktuální cena Quantum Swap je 0.00000987 USD. Sledujte aktualizace cen QSWAP v USD, živé grafy, tržní kapitalizaci, 24hodinový objem a další ukazatele v reálném čase. Nyní můžete na MEXC snadno prozkoumat cenový trend QSWAP.

Více informací o QSWAP

Informace o ceně QSWAP

Co je to QSWAP

Bílá kniha pro QSWAP

Oficiální webové stránky QSWAP

Tokenomika pro QSWAP

Předpověď cen QSWAP

Logo Quantum Swap

Quantum Swap Cena (QSWAP)

Zalistování zrušeno

Aktuální cena 1 QSWAP na USD

+2.70%1D
mexc
USD
Graf aktuální ceny Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Poslední aktualizace stránky: 2025-11-01 17:24:17 (UTC+8)

Informace o ceně Quantum Swap (QSWAP) (USD)

24hodinová změna ceny:
Nejnižší za 24 h
Nejvyšší za 24 h

+0.14%

+2.76%

-66.32%

-66.32%

Cena Quantum Swap (QSWAP) v reálném čase je $0.00000987. Za posledních 24 hodin se QSWAP obchodoval v rozmezí od minima $ 0.00000961 do maxima $ 0.000010, což poukazuje na aktivní volatilitu trhu. Nejvyšší cena QSWAP v historii je $ 0.00108259, zatímco nejnižší cena v historii je $ 0.00000111.

Pokud jde o krátkodobou výkonnost, cena QSWAP se za poslední hodinu změnila o +0.14%, za 24 hodin o +2.76% a za posledních 7 dní o -66.32%. Získáte tak rychlý přehled o jeho nejnovějších cenových trendech a tržní dynamice na MEXC.

Informace o trhu Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Aktuální tržní kapitalizace Quantum Swap je $ 98.72K, přičemž objem obchodů za 24 hodin činí --. Objem v oběhu QSWAP je 10.00B, přičemž celková zásoba je 9999999695.445187. Jeho plně zředěné ocenění (FDV) je $ 98.72K.

Historie cen v USD pro Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Během dnešního dne byla změna ceny Quantum Swap na USD  $ 0.
Za posledních 30 dní byla změna ceny Quantum Swap na USD  $ -0.0000085528.
Za posledních 60 dní byla změna ceny Quantum Swap na USD  $ -0.0000082778.
Za posledních 90 dní byla změna ceny Quantum Swap na USD  $ -0.0004933369231689258.

ObdobíZměnit (USD)Změnit (%)
Dnes$ 0+2.76%
30 dní$ -0.0000085528-86.65%
60 dní$ -0.0000082778-83.86%
90 dní$ -0.0004933369231689258-98.03%

Co je Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

MEXC je přední kryptoměnová burza, které důvěřuje více než 10 milionů uživatelů po celém světě. Je známá jako burza s nejširším výběrem tokenů, nejrychlejšími listingy tokenů a nejnižšími poplatky za obchodování na trhu. Připojte se k MEXC a získejte špičkovou likviditu a nejkonkurenčnější poplatky na trhu!

Předpověď ceny Quantum Swap (USD)

Jakou hodnotu v USD bude mít Quantum Swap (QSWAP) zítra, za týden nebo za měsíc? Na jakou hodnotu by mohla být vaše aktiva Quantum Swap (QSWAP) oceněna v roce 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - nebo dokonce za 10 či 20 let? Pomocí našeho nástroje pro předpověď ceny můžete procházet krátkodobé i dlouhodobé předpovědi pro Quantum Swap.

Zkontrolujte si nyní předpověď ceny Quantum Swap!

QSWAP na místní měny

Tokenomika pro Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Pochopení tokenomiky Quantum Swap (QSWAP) může poskytnout podrobnější informace ohledně dlouhodobé hodnoty a růstového potenciálu tokenu. Tokenomika odhaluje základní strukturu ekonomiky projektu - od způsobu distribuce tokenů až po řízení jejich objemu. Seznamte se s podrobnou tokenomikou tokenu QSWAP hned teď!

Lidé se také ptají: Další otázky ohledně Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Jakou hodnotu má dnes Quantum Swap (QSWAP)?
Aktuální cena QSWAP v USD je 0.00000987 USD, aktualizovaná v reálném čase podle nejnovějších údajů z trhu.
Jaká je aktuální cena QSWAP v USD?
Aktuální cena QSWAP v USD je $ 0.00000987. Podívejte se na nástroj MEXC pro konverzi pro přesnou konverzi tokenů.
Jaká je tržní kapitalizace Quantum Swap?
Tržní kapitalizace QSWAP je $ 98.72K USD. Tržní kapitalizace = aktuální cena × objem v oběhu. Uvádí celkovou tržní hodnotu tokenu a jeho pořadí.
Jaký je objem QSWAP v oběhu?
Objem QSWAP v oběhu je 10.00B USD.
Jaká byla historicky nejvyšší cena (ATH) QSWAP?
QSWAP dosáhl historicky nejvyšší ceny (ATH) 0.00108259 USD.
Jaká byla historicky nejnižší cena (ATL) QSWAP?
QSWAP dosáhl historicky nejnižší ceny (ATL) 0.00000111 USD.
Jaký je objem obchodování QSWAP?
Aktuální 24hodinový objem obchodování QSWAP je -- USD.
Dosáhne QSWAP letos vyšší ceny?
QSWAP může v letošním roce vzrůst v závislosti na podmínkách na trhu a vývoji projektů. Podívejte se na předpověď cenQSWAP, kde najdete podrobnější analýzu.
Důležité novinky z odvětví týkající se Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Čas (UTC+8)TypInformace
10-31 05:09:00Novinky z odvětví
$1,134 miliardy likvidováno na trhu za posledních 24 hodin, převážně dlouhé pozice
10-31 01:38:24Informace od odborníků
Besent: Oceňuje snížení sazby Fedu o 25 bazických bodů, ale není spokojen s formulací
10-30 11:46:23Měnová politika
Kryptotrh hledá podporu na spodní hranici uprostřed nejistých očekávání ohledně snížení sazeb Fedu
10-30 07:20:09Měnová politika
Federální rezervní systém snižuje úrokové sazby o 25 bazických bodů podle očekávání
10-28 21:35:49Novinky z odvětví
Některé meme coiny v ekosystému Solana dnes vykazují významné zisky, CHILLHOUSE vzrostl o více než 130 % za jediný den
10-28 14:23:33Novinky z odvětví
Říjnový výnos Bitcoinu v tomto roce je prozatímně hlášen na 0,39 %, ve srovnání s historickým průměrným výnosem 21,89 %

Prohlášení

Ceny kryptoměn podléhají vysokým tržním rizikům a volatilitě cen. Měli byste investovat do projektů a produktů, které dobře znáte a u kterých chápete související rizika. Před jakoukoli investicí byste měli pečlivě zvážit své investiční zkušenosti, finanční situaci, investiční cíle a toleranci k riziku a poradit se s nezávislým finančním poradcem. Tento materiál by neměl být vykládán jako finanční poradenství. Minulý výkon není spolehlivým ukazatelem budoucích výsledků. Hodnota vaší investice může klesnout stejně jako stoupnout a nemusí se vám vrátit investovaná částka. Za svá investiční rozhodnutí nesete výhradní odpovědnost. MEXC nenese odpovědnost za případné ztráty, které vám mohou vzniknout. Další informace naleznete v našich podmínkách používání a varování před rizikem. Pamatujte, že údaje týkající se výše uvedené kryptoměny (jako je její aktuální cena) jsou založeny na zdrojích třetích stran. Jsou vám předkládány ve stavu „jak leží a běží“, a to výhradně pro informační účely, bez jakékoli záruky nebo garance. Odkazy na stránky třetích stran také nejsou pod kontrolou společnosti MEXC. Společnost MEXC neodpovídá za spolehlivost a přesnost těchto stránek třetích stran ani jejich obsahu.

