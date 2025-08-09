2025-08-16 Saturday

Can Tokenization Unlock Sustainable Water? Hypercube, WaterLab, and Algorand Bet Big

The world is facing a water crisis that is expected to have a major impact on humanity in the coming years. A report from the United Nations predicts that by 2030, global demand for water will exceed sustainable supply by 40 percent. The World Economic Forum further not es that terrestrial water storage decreased by almost 1.3 trillion tonnes between 2005 and 2015. Blockchain For Solving Water Shortages While it’s frightening to think that a water shortage may soon devastate the world, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are being leveraged to solve some of these challenges. Pietro Gorgazzini, managing director at Hypercube, told Cryptonews that with sufficient funds, virtually any region in the world could extract enough water from alternative sources to solve water scarcity. “Over 70 percent of our planet is covered by water, so the common misconception is we have plenty, but only 2.5 percent of this is freshwater, and only a fraction of that is considered sustainable and renewable, therefore useful for human survival,” Gorgazzini said. “Hypercube is on a mission to prove that drinking water can be found from wastewater, the sea, the air, and even high depths.” Gorgazzini elaborated that Hypercube has created a global water credit system to demonstrate how water can be used from alternative sources. “Hypercube selects virtuous water facilities worldwide and conducts both remote and on-site audits through appointed third parties, making sure they fully comply with water credit protocol to qualify as originators,” he said. “We then connect flowmeters to our system through APIs, registering each cubic meter of water being reclaimed along with all relevant data on the Algorand blockchain, which serves as a public and immutable registry.” The transparency that blockchain provides allows all parties to have access to the data generated by participating water facilities. In addition, for each cubic meter of water recorded, a “WTR token” worth an equivalent water credit is issued. 💧 Tokenized Water Credits on Algorand! Indaqua, one of Portugal’s leading water and wastewater management providers, is pioneering tokenized water credits on Algorand in collaboration with Hypercube and its @wtrtoken (WRT). Wastewater is being converted into tokenized WRT… pic.twitter.com/PPOBQEB2V9 — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) March 31, 2025 “Water-intensive companies can purchase WTR tokens and retire them—returning them irreversibly to redeem the equivalent water offset for their ESG reports,” Gorgazzini noted. Funds from each transaction are also used to reward water facilitators of the underlying reclaimed cubic meters. Gorgazzini explained that these funds can be used to cover the cost of infrastructure, including audits, and fund new water initiatives in regions and communities that need it the most. Although Hypercube was launched in April 2024, the company has already tokenized over 50 million cubic meters of reclaimed water. Gorgazzini hopes Hypercube will hit 100 million cubic meters by the end of the year. “We’ve successfully onboarded some of the largest international NGOs, leading auditing companies, consulting firms, and all the relevant stakeholders needed to ensure global endorsement,” Gorgazzini shared. He added that the most important achievement to date has been the current initiatives that wouldn’t have been possible without tokenization . “For example, Hypercube enabled the full revamping of a wastewater reuse facility in northern Italy, which now processes over 7 million cubic meters per year,” he said. Tokenization For Profitable Water Production A project known as WaterLab is also using tokenization to generate freshwater by funding the deployment of water desalination systems. Aaron Mandell, founder and CEO of WaterLab, told Cryptonews that he believes water is actually a limitless resource, yet most of it needs to be refined—or desalinated —before use. Unfortunately, water desalination is often challenging and costly. In order to combat this, Mandell explained that WaterLab issues a tokenized water credit to fund the costs of desalination. “We finance the desalination system by selling water credits, which are tokenized water contracts,” he said. “Each token is a contract for one unit of water (1 token = 1 m3). Water credits are generated by producers of water or desalination plants, which WaterLAB then tokenizes and sells to water holders.” saltwater is unlimited – as soon as we harness desalination there will be no one without water. https://t.co/eroG9YgrO8 — WaterLAB (@_WaterDAO) July 25, 2025 Mandell elaborated that water holders can be described as people who want to buy water purely as a financial hedge (like an oil future) or those who ultimately want to redeem their contract for the delivery of physical water. WaterLab has currently deployed water desalination systems in the US, Nicaragua and in the Bahamas, where additional water is needed or there is limited infrastructure. WaterLab Water Miner. Source: WaterLab “We have enough desalination capacity currently in operation to produce 1 million units of water (1M m3), which makes up the current supply of credits. We are also funding desalination research to further advance the technology,” Mandell remarked. Crypto Donations For New Water Campaign While blockchain and tokenization are solving water production challenges, crypto donations are currently being raised to bring clean water to 2 million people across five continents. A creator-led fundraising campaign known as “TeamWater” was launched on August 1 and will run through the entire month of August. The campaign’s goal is to raise $40 million in just one month to fund long-term, community-driven water solutions. TeamWater just crossed the $10,000,000 mark!!! We’re now 25% of the way to the goal of giving 2,000,000 people clean water for decades each 🥰🥰 GO DONATE – https://t.co/ECmQ6pJq7o pic.twitter.com/N6XcdDJuXq — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 6, 2025 Crypto donation platform The Giving Block is the official crypto partner behind TeamWater. Pat Duffy, co-founder of The Giving Block, told Cryptonews that as of August 4, the campaign had already raised over $2.7 million in crypto donations alone. “This represents an impressive 40 percent of the total donation amount received so far. The crypto community is showing up in a big way to help drive this movement forward,” Duffy said. Web3 Models Have Potential, But Challenges Remain Although there is potential for blockchain and cryptocurrency to help solve the water crisis, a number of challenges may slow progress. According to Gorgazzini, the biggest challenge from a business development perspective is that many traditional industries remain skeptical of Web3 models . “Just mentioning blockchain can trigger concerns,” he said. In order to overcome this, Gorgazzini believes that education is key. “We need to engage with stakeholders and policy makers early on.” Mandell added that while the Web3 community is passionate about solving environmental issues related to water, many of these individuals remain well-versed in cryptocurrency, but not blockchain models. “This also needs to change in order for the market to grow,” he said. “Web3 will be most impactful when it becomes entirely invisible—when individuals can buy water assets without realizing the profit is related to tokenization.”
Bitcoin’s Hashrate Roars to 976 EH/S — Just a Hair From 1 ZH/s Glory

On Friday afternoon, after powering up to 970 exahash per second (EH/s) the day prior, Bitcoin’s computational force cranked even further, hitting 976 EH/s—just 24 EH/s shy of the colossal 1 zettahash per second (ZH/s) threshold. Bitcoin’s Mining Might Continues to Flex The hashrate kept pushing upward and, a mere ten blocks before the network’s […]
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Backs Crypto in 401(K) Accounts, and SEC Embraces Liquid Staking

This week marked further progress in the U.S. crypto regulation environment, with President Donald Trump’s administration making moves in favor of digital assets and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clarifying the legality of liquid staking products. Trump Pushes for Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Accounts President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that could reshape the future of American retirement savings. The directive urges regulators to identify and remove barriers preventing employers from offering alternative assets—such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate—in workplace retirement plans known as 401(k)s. The move is part of a broader agenda to diversify investment options for American savers, especially amid inflation concerns and dissatisfaction with traditional pension plans. While the order doesn’t immediately change existing rules, it instructs regulatory bodies, including the Department of Labor and the Treasury, to re-evaluate current restrictions and recommend reforms. By targeting 401(k) limitations, Trump is pushing crypto regulation into mainstream financial planning. If fully implemented, the policy could allow millions of Americans to allocate retirement funds to Bitcoin and other digital assets through regulated channels, effectively legitimizing crypto as a long-term wealth vehicle. Pro-Crypto Economist Stephen Miran Nominated to Fed Board Alongside the retirement reform, Trump announced the nomination of economist Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, who currently serves as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, is widely viewed as supportive of digital assets and financial innovation. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, stating that Miran will fill the seat vacated by Adriana Kugler, a Biden appointee who recently resigned. Although Miran’s term will run only through January 2026, the decision is being interpreted by analysts as a sign of continuity in Trump’s evolving pro-crypto stance. The news coincided with Bitcoin’s rise back above $117,000—a symbolic reminder of the strong link between crypto markets and policy developments. With Miran on the Fed Board, crypto-friendly monetary policy views could find firmer footing at the U.S. central bank. Association Hails Trump’s Exec Orders as ‘Historic Shift’ Trump’s twin executive orders also drew praise from crypto industry leaders. Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, called the actions “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.” The second order, signed alongside the 401(k) directive, seeks to end the controversial practice of “debanking”—where financial institutions deny services to lawful crypto firms based on perceived reputational risk. The order penalizes banks that discriminate against crypto clients without due cause, a move that could ease operational burdens for blockchain startups and exchanges. Mersinger stated that the executive orders are not only pro-business but also reinforce consumer rights. “Allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their retirement accounts expands consumer choice and empowers individuals to responsibly build wealth,” she said. SEC Clarifies Liquid Staking Is Not a Securities Transaction While the executive branch took the spotlight this week, the SEC also made waves by clarifying its stance on liquid staking, a long-awaited issue for the DeFi sector amid crypto regulation concerns. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In a statement released Tuesday, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance explained that certain types of liquid staking models, particularly those involving receipt tokens like Lido’s stETH, do not qualify as securities. This means platforms can offer these services without registering them under securities law, easing fears of regulatory crackdowns. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, welcomed the move, noting that the SEC appears to be maturing in its understanding of crypto mechanics. “At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” he said. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.” The guidance is expected to boost institutional confidence in liquid staking and may pave the way for regulated DeFi investment products in the U.S. market. SEC Chair Vows to Keep Crypto Development on U.S. Soil Rounding out the week’s crypto regulation developments, newly appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring crypto innovation happens in the United States. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In remarks delivered at the America First Policy Institute and later posted on his official X account, Atkins said the SEC under his leadership will be “proactive, not reactive” in building a crypto-friendly regulatory environment. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” he said, framing the agency’s future agenda as a bid to reclaim U.S. leadership in digital finance. Atkins’ comments build on a broader shift in tone at the SEC, where officials appear increasingly open to working with the crypto industry rather than policing it through enforcement alone. From Washington to Wall Street, this week shows a growing political will to integrate digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Trump’s executive orders, along with regulatory signs from the SEC, suggest a more constructive environment for both crypto firms and investors heading into the second half of 2025.
Coinbase integrates DeFi markets into centralized platform with DEX feature

Coinbase is erasing the divide between centralized convenience and decentralized freedom. Its new in-app DEX trading feature allows select U.S. users to swap Base-native tokens instantly, merging the speed of centralized exchanges with the vastness of DeFi’s asset pool. In…
Altcoin Season Index at 37: Bitcoin Dominates as XRP, Stellar, Chainlink Rise

Signs of an altcoin season remain limited , but movement among selected tokens is building. As Bitcoin maintains dominance above 60%, some traders are turning to alternative projects with clear use cases or persistent liquidity. XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Chainlink (LINK) are among the assets showing renewed traction. XRP Maintains Momentum Above $3 XRP is trading near $3.23 , based on CoinMarketCap data. Volume over the past 24 hours is more than $12.8 billion, and the current market cap stands at roughly $191 billion. #XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP BREAKING: The parties have filed a Joint Dismissal of the Appeals. The case is over. pic.twitter.com/QMATRLnxnS — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@FilanLaw) August 7, 2025 The price climbed more than 65% during July. That move pushed it toward its previous high near $3.66. Legal developments and stable investor support have contributed to the climb. XRP is also active across institutional exchanges, which has helped to maintain high liquidity. Forecasts range from mild consolidation to targets closer to $4, depending on ETF demand and macro factors. Stellar Follows With Steady Gains Stellar (XLM) is priced at $0.44, with a total market cap above $13.9 billion. Daily volume is around $1.1 billion, and its price is up more than 50% over the past month. Stellar (XLM) Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) After an extended legal dispute involving another payment protocol was dropped, some investors turned to Stellar as a faster-moving alternative. Trading platforms have responded by increasing XLM pairs, helping to support current price levels. Technical indicators show a range developing between $0.41 and $0.50. If demand holds, several models suggest the token could push toward $0.80 in the coming weeks. Chainlink Benefits From Infrastructure Demand Chainlink (LINK) is trading above $19 , with moderate volatility and consistent on-chain activity. According to data from CoinCodex, LINK has recorded 67% green days over the past month. Daily volume remains high, and short-term projections suggest movement toward $17.95 by the end of August. The token plays a utility role across many DeFi applications, powering oracles used in price feeds and smart contract automation. While not the most talked-about asset in current altseason discussions, LINK has quietly maintained technical strength. TradingView data shows support near $15.90, with resistance sitting around $18.10. A Narrower Altcoin Season The Altcoin Season Index is at 37, below the threshold for a broad rotation. That reading indicates continued strength in Bitcoin compared to altcoins. Still, XRP, Stellar, and Chainlink are showing movement tied to liquidity and use, rather than trend-driven speculation. Market participants are approaching altseason cautiously. The focus has shifted from high-risk tokens to projects with more stable roles in the ecosystem. Each of the three has attracted steady flows without the need for new catalysts. This shift may reflect a maturing market, where altcoin season no longer depends on rapid sentiment swings. Instead, it’s unfolding in segments—driven by volume, infrastructure, and real-world utility.
Bitcoin Flat After Trump Rolls out Reciprocal Tariffs

Just minutes before midnight on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump ushered in his updated tariff policy, gleefully proclaiming, “IT’S MIDNIGHT!!! BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN TARIFFS ARE NOW FLOWING INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!” Bitcoin Shows Little Reaction to Trump’s New Trade Tariffs Call it tariff fatigue, but even after the Trump administration’s contentious trade […]
China’s Stablecoin Whiplash: From Quiet Exploration to Sudden Crackdown

A newly published report says Chinese regulators have told local brokers and think tanks to halt publishing research or holding seminars that promote stablecoins. Beijing’s Stablecoin Experiment Ends in a Hard Stop This week, accounts from the Financial Times (FT) and Bloomberg offered a layered look at Beijing’s shifting posture on the asset class. Early […]
CleanSpark confronts $185m tariff risk amid heightened US scrutiny of mining gear

CleanSpark is pushing back against U.S. Customs’ claim that it owes $185 million in retroactive tariffs for allegedly importing Chinese-made Bitcoin miners in 2024. The dispute comes amid the company’s record-breaking earnings. According to an August 8 report from TheMinerMag,…
Quant firm Algoz scales past $100M in crypto AUM with 50 institutional accounts

Algoz has reached $100M assets under management, showcasing the growing interest in DeFi among professional traders.
GMXSOL launches first RWA perpetual contract for S&P 500 ETF

GMXSOL, the Solana-based decentralized leveraged trading platform, has launched its first real-world asset perpetual contract for the exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500. Decentralized finance protocol GMXSOL, which is built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, debuted the real-world assets…
