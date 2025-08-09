Burza MEXC
Bloomberg: World Liberty Financial plans to establish a public company to hold its WLFI tokens and raise $1.5 billion
PANews reported on August 9th that World Liberty Financial, a company backed by the Trump family, plans to establish a publicly traded company to hold its WLFI token, joining the
TRUMP
$9.264
+1.46%
LIBERTY
$0.13804
+19.29%
TOKEN
$0.01536
-1.53%
HOLD
$0.00004222
-1.40%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:39
A whale was liquidated in the early morning, forcing the short position of over 10,000 ETH to be liquidated, and the current loss is about 19 million US dollars.
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH bets was liquidated, forcing the liquidation of its
ETH
$4,472.55
-3.02%
WIN
$0.00006183
+1.32%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:34
From Real-Time Proofs to Native Rollups: The Final Stage of Ethereum Scaling Driven by ZK
Author: imToken Editor's Note: Ethereum is heading towards a new era of scalability with 10,000 TPS, and zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology is becoming a key driving force. This article is
REAL
$0.04941
-2.69%
ZERO
$0.00006051
-2.59%
ZK
$0.06294
-2.53%
ERA
$0.9392
+1.25%
STAGE
$0.0000422
--%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:30
XRP Gains Ground in Corporate Treasuries as Institutional Demand Surges
XRP is surging into corporate balance sheets as landmark regulatory clarity ignites global adoption, driving massive treasury commitments and signaling a powerful shift in institutional crypto strategy. Corporate Giants Accelerate XRP Adoption Amid Landmark Regulatory Clarity Amina Bank published its latest Crypto Market Monitor report on Aug. 8, detailing the rise of crypto treasury companies […]
XRP
$3.0907
-0.18%
GAINS
$0.02721
-3.64%
GIANTS
$0.0003167
-1.15%
BANK
$0.06724
+16.27%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 08:30
Ukraine to hold preliminary review of cryptocurrency market regulation bill at the end of August
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Cointelegraph, Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Committee, stated that the Ukrainian Parliament plans to conduct
HOLD
$0.00004222
-1.40%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:28
A trader reduced his ETH short position by 25 times, losing $15.81 million
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a trader reduced his ETH short position by 25 times, has recognized a loss of US$15.81 million, and currently
ETH
$4,472.55
-3.02%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:23
Animoca Brands strategically invests in NFT brand Cool Cats
PANews reported on August 9th that Animoca Brands announced on Twitter that it has made a strategic investment in the NFT brand Cool Cats. Following the investment, Animoca Brands Executive
CATS
$0.000002592
-2.99%
NFT
$0.0000004676
-0.48%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:20
Harvard's endowment invested approximately $116 million in BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, exceeding its investment in Google's parent company Alphabet.
PANews reported on August 9th that Harvard Management Company, which manages Harvard University's $53 billion endowment, held approximately 1.9 million shares of IBIT, valued at approximately $116.6 million, as of
PANews
2025/08/09 08:15
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with Apple rising more than 4%.
PANews reported on August 9th that according to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47%, bringing its weekly gain to
U
$0.02533
-5.13%
MORE
$0.09996
+7.51%
ROSE
$0.02797
+0.57%
MAJOR
$0.16263
-2.48%
PANews
2025/08/09 08:03
Crypto community rallies behind Roman Storm as court trial extends
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has seen support from crypto industry leaders after a Manhattan jury convicted him on Wednesday of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
STORM
$0.01398
+0.14%
Fxstreet
2025/08/09 07:41
