An address is suspected of selling 6314.12 ETH, worth $25.45 million
PANews reported on August 9th that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xbee...1EEEE is suspected to have sold 6,314.12 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth US$25.45 million, with
ETH
$4,472.75
-3.05%
PANews
2025/08/09 15:19
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
PANews reported on August 9th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles did not add to their positions after their
ETH
$4,472.75
-3.05%
NOT
$0.001933
+0.88%
WIN
$0.00006183
+1.29%
PANews
2025/08/09 15:03
Arthur Hayes: I had to buy back all the ETH and vowed never to stop taking profits again
PANews reported on August 9th that Arthur Hayes tweeted: "I have to buy it all back. Tom Lee (Chairman of Bitmine, the largest ETH treasury company) will you forgive me?
STOP
$0.15145
+1.09%
TOM
$0.00028
--%
LEE
$1.856
-0.21%
ME
$0.7134
-0.48%
ETH
$4,472.75
-3.05%
PANews
2025/08/09 14:58
Brazil's central bank digital currency, Drex, will forgo blockchain technology for a 2026 launch.
PANews reported on August 9th that Brazil's central bank digital currency (CBDC), Drex, will abandon most tokenization and blockchain technology, with a planned launch date of 2026, according to News.bitcoin,
BANK
$0.06719
+16.00%
PANews
2025/08/09 14:41
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on August 9th that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 4.9 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.2 billion USDC in the seven days ending August 7th, increasing
USDC
$0.9992
+0.02%
PANews
2025/08/09 14:37
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
According to local media reports, the Brazilian central bank had to abandon the decentralized element of the CBDC to deliver a solution in 2026, in part due to the immaturity of the privacy solutions presented. Brazilian CBDC to Ditch Blockchain in Effort to Launch in 2026 The Central Bank of Brazil aims to accelerate the […]
PART
$0.1743
+0.11%
BANK
$0.06719
+16.00%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 14:30
LD Capital founder: ETH's new target is to break through $5,000 and hit a new high. Expected interest rate cuts are expected to usher in a high-quality altcoin season.
PANews reported on August 9 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua tweeted that after ETH broke through the double-top pressure level of $4,000, the new goal is to break through
ALTCOIN
$0.000694
-3.42%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LIHUA
$0.0000000759
-5.83%
ETH
$4,472.75
-3.05%
PANews
2025/08/09 14:08
Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoin Market Is Still Alive
The token, which took the meme of a guy having the time of his life in Ibiza, made popular as the Ibiza Final Boss, has risen over 1,600% since it was included on Coingecko, showing that while BTC and ETH dominate the headlines, memecoins are still a thing. Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoins Can Still […]
BTC
$117,650.13
-0.83%
BOSS
$0.005147
+14.78%
MEMECOIN
$0.005914
+20.47%
TOKEN
$0.01534
-1.72%
LIFE
$0.00005108
+14.19%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 13:30
A trader was completely liquidated after ETH broke through $4,200, with a total loss of over $15.85 million
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after ETH broke through $4,200, trader 0xcB92 was completely liquidated, with total losses exceeding $15.85 million.
ETH
$4,472.75
-3.05%
PANews
2025/08/09 13:29
WORLD3 releases a demo video showing how "persistent expert agents" can fully automate Web3
PANews reported on August 9th that WORLD3, a Web3-native AI agent platform, released a four-minute demonstration video on its official Twitter account, showcasing how its AI agent fully automates the
AI
$0.1232
-0.40%
EXPERT
$0.000784
-1.13%
PANews
2025/08/09 13:19
