Superform v2 testnet upgrade adds support for EIP-7702
PANews reported on August 15th that the Superform v2 public beta testnet has launched an upgraded version, adding features such as support for the latest protocol, EIP-7702, and a prompt
PANews
2025/08/15 15:17
DeFi Education Fund Expands Mission with Official Foundation Launch
Crypto lobbying group the DeFi Education Fund is officially launching its namesake foundation, the company announced in an August 13 press release. DeFi Education Fund Launches New Foundation According to the Wednesday press release , the DeFi Education Foundation will continue the digital asset-focused collective’s crypto advocacy work while giving donors the opportunity to benefit “from charitable giving incentives.” Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the DeFi Education Foundation — a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to furthering DEF’s mission of educating lawmakers about DeFi, protecting software developers, and advocating for sound DeFi policy. pic.twitter.com/Faw5myR7sw — DeFi Education Fund (@fund_defi) August 13, 2025 “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the DeFi Education Foundation (DEF) — a newly launched 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to furthering DEF’s mission of educating lawmakers about DeFi, protecting software developers, and promoting sound DeFi policy,” the press release states. “In-kind crypto donations to DeFi Education Foundation can be a more tax-efficient way to support DEF’s mission,” the organization added, stating that the move will be a “net-positive for many DEF donors.” “We remain unwaveringly focused on our advancing our mission on behalf of the DeFi industry, but with this new entity we have new benefits for our supporters,” the press release states. Navigating Crypto’s Regulatory Landscape News of the foundation’s launch comes the same week that its parent organization announced and a16z submitted proposals to the SEC to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to persuade the federal regulator to create a “safe harbor” for blockchain-powered apps amid regulatory uncertainty. The concern is that the SEC’s past approach could classify blockchain app developers as brokers, imposing burdensome registration and compliance requirements. “Requiring broker registration for neutral apps would force software developers to take on roles and responsibilities they never assumed—acting as gatekeepers, taking custody, and intermediating activity—all of which undermine the benefits of blockchain systems and create new risks for users,” a new blog post on the DeFi Education Fund’s website states. The launch of the foundation underscores the organization’s dual focus on advancing crypto advocacy and providing a tax-efficient way for supporters to back efforts addressing regulatory challenges like the SEC’s broker classification concerns.
CryptoNews
2025/08/15 15:15
Solana ETF stalls as SEC delays decision on proposals
The push to launch a U.S.-listed Solana ETF has hit another pause. The Securities and Exchange Commission has pushed back its decision on multiple proposals, adding fresh uncertainty. In separate filings on August 14, the SEC announced its decision to…
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 15:12
Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT
According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000
PANews
2025/08/15 15:10
After the OKB destruction, the total amount has officially dropped to 21 million.
PANews reported on August 15th that according to Etherscan data, the OKEx: OKB Buy-Back and Burn wallet officially transferred 279 million OKB to the Null: 0x00…0000 black hole address at
PANews
2025/08/15 15:06
Matrixport: Multiple positive factors are driving asset prices upward, and the market is expected to continue until 2026
PANews reported on August 15th that Matrixport stated in its latest research report that the US market is entering a new cycle of liquidity release, and structural funding support may
MAY
$0.05021
-1.79%
PANews
2025/08/15 14:53
Czech Police Detain Drug Dealer in Bitcoin Donation Scandal, Seize Assets
PANews reported on August 15th that Czech police have detained convicted drug trafficker Tomas Jirikovsky and seized assets linked to a $45 million Bitcoin donation to the Czech Ministry of
PANews
2025/08/15 14:37
Swedish listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital issues approximately $418,000 worth of shares to increase its Bitcoin holdings
PANews reported on August 15th that News.Cision reported that the board of directors of Bitcoin Treasury Capital, a Swedish public company focused on Bitcoin investment, issued 13,803 Class B shares
PANews
2025/08/15 14:31
Do Kwon Pleads Guilty — What It Means for Global Crypto Markets
Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. Do Kwon’s Guilty Plea On August 12, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office for […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 14:30
The governance process has been initiated for the consensus upgrade proposal to achieve 150ms block finality on Solana.
PANews reported on August 15th that Solana's SIMD 326 – Alpenglow proposal has launched its community governance process. The proposal introduces a major consensus upgrade aimed at achieving 150ms block
PANews
2025/08/15 14:23
