Blackrock Clarifies XRP ETF Stance as Traders Double Down on Approval Odds

Speculation over a potential spot XRP ETF is electrifying crypto markets as legal clarity, institutional momentum and soaring prediction odds fuel hopes for a landmark investment product. Blackrock’s History With Bitcoin Raises Questions on XRP ETF Timing and Strategy Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, became the focus of heightened market chatter this week over […]