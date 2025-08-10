Burza MEXC
XYZVerse prepares for explosive launch that could mint 5,000 new millionaires
XYZVerse, the first all-sports-themed memecoin, is nearing its major exchange debut after raising over $15 million in its presale. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 21:00
Tether CEO: Smart Development Platform QVAC is about to launch health testing
PANews reported on August 10th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced in a post on the X platform that the intelligent development platform QVAC has begun health testing and is
SMART
$0.008178
-3.59%
PANews
2025/08/10 20:37
AguilaTrades, a whale, has a floating profit of $34,000 on its ETH short position.
PANews reported on August 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the giant whale AguilaTrades increased its Ethereum short position by 25 times to 20,000 ETH,
AI
$0.1233
-0.48%
ETH
$4,476.46
-3.02%
PANews
2025/08/10 20:29
Ethereum Co-founder: Fund Management Companies May Push ETH Market Cap to Surpass BTC Within a Year
According to PANews on August 10, Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joe Lubin said, "Money management companies may push ETH's market value to surpass BTC within a year."
BTC
$117,705.96
-0.83%
CAP
$0.06646
+3.21%
PUSH
$0.03942
-1.25%
MAY
$0.05021
-1.81%
FUND
$0.03012
-24.70%
ETH
$4,476.46
-3.02%
PANews
2025/08/10 20:25
Huajian Medical launches "Global Enhanced Ethereum (ETH) Vault" strategy
PANews reported on August 10 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the group’s latest strategic upgrade and dimensional upgrading initiative - after the board of directors’ resolution, the
ETH
$4,476.46
-3.02%
PANews
2025/08/10 20:23
AguilaTrades increased its ETH short position with 25x leverage, with a notional value of $83.7 million.
PANews reported on August 10 that according to Ember's monitoring, whale contract trader AguilaTrades increased his ETH short position with 25x leverage. The current nominal value of the position is
TRADER
$0.001523
+1.39%
ETH
$4,476.46
-3.02%
PANews
2025/08/10 20:19
Biometric ID Platform Humanity Protocol Launches Mainnet, Enhancing Privacy-First Digital Identity
Humanity Protocol has officially launched its mainnet, introducing a unified identity layer that connects Web2 credentials with decentralized Web3 services through zero-knowledge Transport Layer Security (zkTLS). This technology allows users to verify credentials, such as job titles or university transcripts, without exposing personal data. At launch, travelers can link frequent-flyer and loyalty accounts from major […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 19:30
Boom Foundation: BOOM Airdrop Phase 2 Snapshot Completed
PANews reported on August 10th that the Boom Foundation announced on the X platform that the second phase snapshot of the BOOM airdrop has been taken. In this phase, 60%
BOOM
$0.01328
-5.34%
SECOND
$0.0000078
+2.63%
PANews
2025/08/10 19:22
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again; Strategy may disclose increased holdings next week
PANews reported on August 10 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released Bitcoin Tracker information on the X platform and may disclose increased holdings next
MAY
$0.05021
-1.81%
PANews
2025/08/10 19:10
Crypto Critic Schiff Says Bitcoin Is ‘Useful’—Just Not for Him
Economist and crypto critic Peter Schiff recently gave a surprising endorsement for bitcoin donations to Ron Paul, who celebrated his 90th birthday on August 9. In a post on X, Schiff stated that such donations are “actually something useful” because the Ron Paul Institute can simply convert the cryptocurrency to fiat currency and “put it […]
RON
$0.5595
-0.21%
NOT
$0.001934
+0.99%
USEFUL
$0.0006889
+3.73%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 18:30
