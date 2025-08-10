2025-08-16 Saturday

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 343 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 10th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $343 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $171 million
PANews2025/08/10 23:30
GameStop ends BTC buying spree, Cohen cools on Bitcoin crowd

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has unfollowed all Bitcoin-related accounts on X, raising questions about the company's commitment to cryptocurrency.
Crypto.news2025/08/10 23:30
JD.com starts recruiting for stablecoin on-chain event planning positions

PANews reported on August 10th that JD Technology Group recently launched recruitment for a stablecoin on-chain event planning position. This position will be responsible for developing and executing the stablecoin's
PANews2025/08/10 22:32
A whale that has been silent for three years decided to stake 4,736 ETH, worth $19.84 million

PANews reported on August 10th that Onchain Lens detected that a whale, who had been silent for three years, decided to stake 4,736 ETH on the Kiln platform, worth $19.84
PANews2025/08/10 22:15
The artificial intelligence industry is rapidly creating new billionaires

PANews reported on August 10th that, according to CNBC, the artificial intelligence industry has minted dozens of new billionaires this year, rapidly making the AI boom the largest wealth creation
PANews2025/08/10 22:03
Using XRP and SOL to Activate BTC Mining Contracts, SAVVY MINING Users Can Easily Earn $10,000 per Day!

Sidekick Foundation: Multiple rounds of K token airdrops launched today

PANews reported on August 10th that the Sidekick Foundation announced that it has launched multiple rounds of K token airdrops today, covering the following user groups: Yappers users (claims open
Babylon Foundation announces completion of social airdrop distribution

PANews reported on August 10 that according to official news, the Babylon Foundation announced that the social airdrop distribution has been completed. If you meet the conditions and successfully complete
Strategy: Today marks the fifth anniversary of the company's adoption of Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on August 10 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), a US-listed company, posted on the X platform: Today marks the fifth anniversary of the company's adoption of the Bitcoin strategy.
Data: APT, ARB, AVAX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which APT unlocking value is approximately US$52.1 million

PANews reported on August 10th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as APT, ARB, and AVAX will see large amounts of unlocking next week, including: Aptos (APT) will
