Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Top Bitcoin Casinos – USA [August 2025]
Explore Top Bitcoin Casinos for USA Players in August 2025 Discover USA’s Leading Bitcoin Casinos This August 2025 At Bitcoin.com, we’ve meticulously reviewed and ranked the most reliable Bitcoin casinos available to players in the USA. Our team of experts evaluates everything from game variety and user experience to security, deposit options, and bonus offerings. […]
GAME
$23.78
-3.93%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.02288
+2.70%
USA
$0.0000008937
+1.21%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 08:04
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Leading the search for Powell's successor
PANews reported on August 11 that according to CCTV News, on August 10 local time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that he is leading the search for a successor to
U
$0.02533
-5.13%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/11 07:44
TRM Labs: Embargo Ransomware Group Transfers $34 Million in Cryptocurrency Since April
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs stated that a ransomware group called Embargo has transferred over $34 million in ransom-related cryptocurrency since
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/11 07:39
Crypto executives: At least one Bitcoin user is kidnapped every week, and the frequency of attacks will increase during bull markets
According to PANews on August 11th, SatoshiLabs founder Alena Vranova warned of an increasing number of hacking attacks, physical assaults, and kidnappings targeting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency holders. "Every week, at
BULL
$0.003729
-3.24%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/11 07:24
Russian hacker group GreedyBear recently stole over $1 million in cryptocurrency by forging MetaMask wallets
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Decrypt, Koi Security, based in the United States and Israel, reported that the Russian hacker group GreedyBear used 150 "weaponized Firefox extensions",
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/11 07:15
Another Win for XRP as Ripple Secures New SEC Waiver, Accelerating Institutional Adoption
XRP gains fresh momentum after Ripple secures a new SEC waiver removing a Regulation D disqualification, paving the way for institutional integration, accelerating adoption, boosting capital-raising opportunities, and strengthening market confidence. Ripple Scores Another SEC Victory, Fueling XRP’s Push Into Institutional Portfolios The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted Ripple Labs a waiver on […]
D
$0.0346
+1.11%
U
$0.02533
-5.13%
XRP
$3.0918
-0.15%
PUSH
$0.03944
-1.20%
GAINS
$0.02722
-3.64%
WIN
$0.00006181
+1.24%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 07:05
LayerZero Foundation proposes to acquire Stargate cross-chain bridge and its token STG for $110 million
PANews reported on August 11th that The Block reported that the LayerZero Foundation proposed to acquire the Stargate cross-chain bridge and its STG token for $110 million. Under the terms
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/11 07:02
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is 90.7%.
PANews reported on August 11th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 9.3%, and the probability of a
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/11 06:57
Latam Insights: Brazil Discusses Strategic Reserve; El Salvador Passes Bitcoin-Friendly Banking Law
Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, the Brazilian Congress prepares to discuss a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill, El Salvador passes a bitcoin-friendly investment bank law, and the Brazilian CBDC drops its bitcoin element. Brazilian Lawmakers to Discuss Strategic […]
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 06:05
Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025
At today’s bitcoin price and network difficulty, and with electricity costs set at just $0.02 per kilowatt-hour, a select group of mining rigs pull in serious profits—these are the top 50 machines doing it best in August 2025. Power, Profit, and Precision: Today’s Top 50 BTC Mining Machines The economics of bitcoin (BTC) mining can […]
BTC
$117,694.08
-0.84%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 05:01
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"