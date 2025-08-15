Burza MEXC
BPI Argues That GENIUS Act Stablecoin Yield Loopholes Jeopardize the Banking Sector
The BPI explains that as crypto companies circumvent the GENIUS Act guardrails, the difference in yield between ordinary banking products and stablecoins could lead to deposits migrating to the latter, putting the credit creation system at risk of failure and potentially spreading throughout the U.S. economy. Bank Policy Institute Calls for Plugging Genius Act Stablecoin […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 17:30
SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.
PANews reported on August 15th that SoSoValue, an AI-driven crypto-finance research startup, announced the launch of its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a record-breaking prize pool of over US$100,000. This
PANews
2025/08/15 17:19
DeFi Technologies holds $26.4 million in cash and $26 million in digital assets
PANews reported on August 15th that DeFi Technologies is driving growth in its digital asset business through its Valour asset management business and DeFi Alpha trading strategy in the second
PANews
2025/08/15 17:04
Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?
Regarding Stripe, Circle, and Tether’s successive launches of dedicated blockchains, I would like to offer two perspectives: 1) Impact on Ethereum Layer 2: Layer 2s are all working hard to
PANews
2025/08/15 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$131.4 million
According to PANews on August 15, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
PANews
2025/08/15 17:00
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backtracked on comments that the government would not buy Bitcoin for its strategic reserve, helping spark $1
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/15 16:50
Brazil Unveils US Tariff Countermeasures as Trade Conflict Worsens
Brazil has unveiled a series of countermeasures to soften the blow that national producers will have to endure as the Trump Administration imposes a 50% tariff regime on exports to the U.S. The measures do not include enacting reciprocal levies, as President Lula stated that these could worsen the already strained bilateral relations. Brazil Directs […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 16:30
Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode
By David Duong , Coinbase Compiled by Tim, PANews Article Overview Coinbase maintains a positive outlook for the third quarter of 2025, but its view on alt season has shifted.
PANews
2025/08/15 16:15
South Africa Moves to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Flows
Instead of creating a broad exemption framework for cryptocurrency exchanges, the South African central bank plans to release a new framework later this year focused on cross-border crypto asset transfers. Key Details of Proposed Framework South Africa is taking significant steps towards regulating cryptocurrency transactions, as highlighted by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s recent statements. Rather […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 15:30
A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address "0x208...5b971" spent 8.264 million USDC this morning to purchase 1,778.7 WETH, at an average cost of $4,646.4
PANews
2025/08/15 15:30
