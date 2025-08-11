Burza MEXC
Reuters: Rumble considers acquiring German AI cloud company Northern Data for nearly $1.2 billion
PANews reported on August 11th that Reuters reported that US video platform and cloud services provider Rumble is considering acquiring German artificial intelligence cloud group Northern Data for approximately $1.17
PANews
2025/08/11 14:01
Turkey detains Ethereum developer over alleged role in network misuse
An Ethereum developer known as “Fede’s Intern” has been detained in Izmir, Turkey, after authorities accused him of helping individuals “misuse” the Ethereum network. On Aug. 11, the Argentine crypto researcher shared on X that Turkish authorities informed his lawyer…
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 13:53
Executive Order Opens Crypto for 401(k) Investors
On August 7, 2025, the White House issued a long-awaited executive order titled “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors.” For the first time, U.S. retirement savers will be permitted to allocate a portion of their 401(k) accounts to certain alternative investments—including private equity, real estate, and digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. The following […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 13:30
Ant Group denies rumors of co-building the world's first rare earth RMB stablecoin with the People's Bank of China and China Rare Earth Group
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Jinshi, Ant Group has noticed a message on the Internet claiming that "Ant Group, the People's Bank of China, and China Rare
PANews
2025/08/11 13:14
An Ethereum IC0 participant sold 2,300 ETH and currently holds 1,623 ETH
According to PANews on August 11, according to Lookonchain monitoring, an Ethereum ICO participant obtained 20,000 ETH (cost $6,200, now worth $86.6 million), and sold 2,300 ETH (US$9.91 million) 20
PANews
2025/08/11 13:07
Strategy's Bitcoin purchase marks its fifth anniversary, with its stock price increasing by approximately 2,600%.
PANews reported on August 11th that Strategy celebrated its fifth anniversary of its first Bitcoin purchase, a move that helped its stock price surge nearly 2,600% since 2020, breaking out
PANews
2025/08/11 13:03
Crypto Market Weekly Summary (August 4-10): Institutional Funds Shift to ETH, RWA Track Continues to Heat Up
I. Macro Liquidity Monetary liquidity has improved. Federal Reserve officials have expressed renewed concerns about the latest signs of weakness in the US labor market, reinforcing market expectations of an
PANews
2025/08/11 13:00
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
PANews
2025/08/11 12:39
Economist Warns Bitcoin Is Tied to Nasdaq’s Fate Amid ‘TechBubble2’ Concerns
Economist Henrik Zeberg has expressed concerns about bitcoin, labeling it a “highly risk-prone asset” and linking its price movements to the Nasdaq. He warns that a downturn in the Nasdaq could lead to a significant decline in bitcoin’s value. Bitcoin Labeled a ‘Risk-Prone Asset’ In a recent analysis, economist Henrik Zeberg raised concerns about the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 12:30
Singapore Exchange CEO: Singapore Exchange may list cryptocurrency perpetual futures contracts before the end of the year
PANews reported on August 11th that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) may list cryptocurrency perpetual futures contracts before the end of the year, according to Jinshi. Cryptocurrency trading is not suitable
PANews
2025/08/11 12:28
