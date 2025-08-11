2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Citigroup raises its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,600: The stock market may see a reasonable correction in the next three months

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Jinshi Data, Citigroup raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 from 6,300 to 6,600. Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup's head of US options
PANews2025/08/11 15:32
BNC Invests $160 Million in BNB, Becomes Largest Corporate Holder of BNB Globally

BNB Network Company, the treasury management division of CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), has announced the acquisition of 200,000 BNB tokens, positioning itself as the largest corporate holder of BNB worldwide. This strategic move follows a significant $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital in collaboration with YZi Labs, aimed at establishing BNB as […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 15:30
Bank of America: "Long seven technology giants" has become the most crowded trade again, and 78% of respondents expect short-term interest rates to fall in the next 12 months

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Jinshi Data, Bank of America's August fund manager survey showed that investors are pouring back into the stock market due to optimistic
PANews2025/08/11 15:28
HashKey Cloud will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical, exploring new models for increasing the value of crypto assets.

PANews reported on August 11th that HashKey Cloud, a leading global Web3 infrastructure service provider under HashKey Group, announced that it will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical
PANews2025/08/11 15:06
Analysis: Driven by institutional buying and favorable regulations, ETH's next target price is $4,362

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Matrixport analysis, Ethereum's price broke through the $4,000 mark, reaching a new high since the end of 2021. This surge was primarily
PANews2025/08/11 15:06
A whale sold over $3 million worth of UNI and AAVE in the past day, and bought over $4 million worth of LDO and ENA.

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 24 hours, a whale sold 300,662 UNIs for 756 WETH (US$3.19 million), making a profit of
PANews2025/08/11 14:53
Huajian Medical Launches Ethereum Treasury Strategy, Aiming for Largest ETH Balance in Hong Kong Market

Huajian Medical (Hong Kong: 1931), a Chinese medical diagnostics provider, has reportedly launched its “Global Enhanced Ethereum Treasury with Downward Protection Mechanism” strategy, aiming to position ETH as its core reserve asset. This initiative seeks to establish the company as a leader in the Hong Kong stock market and on a global scale in terms […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 14:30
French listed company Capital B increased its holdings by 126 BTC, bringing its BTC return year-to-date to 1519.5%.

PANews reported on August 11 that French listed company Capital B tweeted that it had confirmed the acquisition of 126 BTC for approximately 12.4 million euros, bringing its total holdings
PANews2025/08/11 14:30
Infini: No legal action if attackers return $49.5 million

PANews reported on August 11th that the Infini team announced on-chain that they were demanding the return of the stolen funds ($49.5 million) by 20:00 (GMT+8) on August 13th. The
PANews2025/08/11 14:26
FTX/Alameda redeemed $35.52 million of SOL an hour ago, possibly to pay compensation to creditors.

PANews reported on August 11th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored FTX/Alameda's redemption of 190,832.4 SOL tokens, valued at $35.52 million, from staking accounts an hour ago. Based on previous on-chain transactions, this
PANews2025/08/11 14:09

