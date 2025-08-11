Burza MEXC
Blockchain's iPhone moment? Sui veteran launches next-generation development platform Rialo
By Karen Z, Foresight News While cryptocurrencies are gaining traction on Wall Street and among retail investors, a difficult reality persists: existing public blockchains are mostly trapped within the closed
PANews
2025/08/11 17:00
Delabs Games' Ragnarok Libre officially launched and launched the first season of airdrop activities
PANews reported on August 11th that Web3 game studio Delabs Games' Ragnarok Libre officially launched and kicked off its first season of airdrops. The event runs from 08:00 on August
PANews
2025/08/11 16:50
VC-Level Briefing: How DeSci Led the Crypto Market in a Single Day
Author: hoeem Compiled by Tim, PANews Read this because you want to get a VC-grade research on the DeSci track, which is exactly the best performing narrative in the crypto
PANews
2025/08/11 16:50
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 11: BTC Nears $123K ATH As Mystery Buyer Snaps Up $1B ETH And Van De Poppe Goes All-In Altcoins
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates Bitcoin is nearing its $123k all-time high (ATH), a mystery buyer snaps up $1 billion worth of ETH in the last
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/11 16:36
Capital B Acquires 126 BTC, Boosting Total Holdings to 2,201 BTC
Capital B (The Blockchain Group), an artificial intelligence and bitcoin treasury company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the acquisition of 126 BTC for approximately $14.4 million (€12.4 million), bringing its total holdings to 2,201 BTC valued at around $233.6 million (€201.5 million). This follows the completion of two capital increases: one at approximately […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 16:30
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume exceeds HK$100 million again after 2 months
According to PANews on August 11, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
PANews
2025/08/11 16:25
MyStonks has launched a public beta test for contract trading, supporting RWA US stock token perpetual contracts
PANews reported on August 11th that MyStonks officially launched its open beta contract trading at 4:00 PM today. Initially supporting perpetual contracts for US stock tokens in the RWA sector,
PANews
2025/08/11 16:13
Arthur Hayes has purchased $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens in the past two days, and ETH accounts for 78% of his investment portfolio.
PANews reported on August 11th that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, Arthur Hayes has purchased a total of $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens, including ETH, ETHFI, LDO, and PENDLE,
PANews
2025/08/11 16:11
Web3 Trends Issue 1: Interpreting Jito BAM, BRC2.0, and EIP-7999
Welcome to the "Web3 Trends" series, where Shisijun provides a concentrated analysis and interpretation of recent new technologies, protocols, and products in the Web3 industry. The reason is that AI
PANews
2025/08/11 16:00
Rumble explores all-stock acquisition of Tether-backed Northern Data
Video-sharing platform Rumble is considering an all-stock acquisition of Tether-backed AI and data center operator Northern Data. Rumble has reportedly informed Northern Data of its interest in pursuing the acquisition, according to an Aug. 10 press release from the company. …
