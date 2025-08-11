Capital B Acquires 126 BTC, Boosting Total Holdings to 2,201 BTC

Capital B (The Blockchain Group), an artificial intelligence and bitcoin treasury company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the acquisition of 126 BTC for approximately $14.4 million (€12.4 million), bringing its total holdings to 2,201 BTC valued at around $233.6 million (€201.5 million). This follows the completion of two capital increases: one at approximately […]