Inside El Salvador’s Bitcoin banking law: loans, deposits, and what banks can now do

Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador has taken another step toward fully integrating Bitcoin into its financial system, allowing banking institutions to offer Bitcoin and other crypto services. According to a recent press release, El Salvador’s National Assembly has passed a new ’Investment…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 18:29
Cango acquires 50 MW Bitcoin mining farm in Georgia for $19.5 million in cash

PANews reported on August 11th that Cango Inc. ( NYSE: CANG ) has announced the acquisition of a 50 -megawatt operating Bitcoin mining facility in Georgia, USA, for $ 19.5
PANews2025/08/11 18:26
Bitcoin Maxi Samson Mow Predicts Ethereum Investors Will Pump And Dump ETH, Rotate Back Into Bitcoin

The Ethereum price has surged 20% in the past week to close in on its all-time high of $4,891.70, but Bitcoin maxi Samson Mow warns this rally will trigger a
Insidebitcoins2025/08/11 18:09
Shanghai Clearing House: Further simplifying the account opening materials for relevant overseas institutions

PANews reported on August 11 that according to the announcement of the Shanghai Clearing House, in order to further optimize the investment environment of the bond market and promote the
PANews2025/08/11 18:07
DOGE’s $0.50 dream too small: This memecoin set to soar past $2

Little Pepe is shaking up the memecoin market with $15.75m raised, Layer 2 utility, and 1000x growth ambitions that outshine Dogecoin’s modest targets. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/11 17:49
Senator Warren warns current crypto regulation could ‘blow up’ economy

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has renewed her push for stricter crypto regulation, warning that the current framework leaves the door open for corruption, economic risk, and criminal abuse. In a recent MSNBC interview, Warren warned that the current state of…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 17:37
China and Russia Hit Trade Milestone, Defying US Tariff Threats

According to figures from the Chinese General Administration of Customs, trade between China and Russia reached its highest point in July, despite the threat of secondary tariffs on Russian oil purchases. China is one of the largest purchasers of Russian crude. China-Russia Bilateral Trade Numbers Hit $19.14 Billion in July Bilateral trade between China and […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 17:30
CCDC: Simplifying the investment process for overseas central bank-like institutions

PANews reported on August 11 that according to an announcement from the China Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd., in order to implement the relevant requirements of the People's Bank
PANews2025/08/11 17:23
SHIB, DOGE fall out of favor; Market eyes Layer Brett’s 15,000% potential

Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight from SHIB, DOGE in 2025, fueled by Layer 2 tech, massive staking rewards, and 15,000%+ growth potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/11 17:13
CoinShares: US 401(k) approval drives $572 million in weekly net inflows into digital asset funds

PANews reported on August 11th that according to CoinShares , digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $ 572 million this week, driven by the US government's move to
PANews2025/08/11 17:13

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"