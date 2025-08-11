Burza MEXC
Inside El Salvador’s Bitcoin banking law: loans, deposits, and what banks can now do
Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador has taken another step toward fully integrating Bitcoin into its financial system, allowing banking institutions to offer Bitcoin and other crypto services. According to a recent press release, El Salvador’s National Assembly has passed a new ’Investment…
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 18:29
Cango acquires 50 MW Bitcoin mining farm in Georgia for $19.5 million in cash
PANews reported on August 11th that Cango Inc. ( NYSE: CANG ) has announced the acquisition of a 50 -megawatt operating Bitcoin mining facility in Georgia, USA, for $ 19.5
PANews
2025/08/11 18:26
Bitcoin Maxi Samson Mow Predicts Ethereum Investors Will Pump And Dump ETH, Rotate Back Into Bitcoin
The Ethereum price has surged 20% in the past week to close in on its all-time high of $4,891.70, but Bitcoin maxi Samson Mow warns this rally will trigger a
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/11 18:09
Shanghai Clearing House: Further simplifying the account opening materials for relevant overseas institutions
PANews reported on August 11 that according to the announcement of the Shanghai Clearing House, in order to further optimize the investment environment of the bond market and promote the
PANews
2025/08/11 18:07
DOGE’s $0.50 dream too small: This memecoin set to soar past $2
Little Pepe is shaking up the memecoin market with $15.75m raised, Layer 2 utility, and 1000x growth ambitions that outshine Dogecoin’s modest targets. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 17:49
Senator Warren warns current crypto regulation could ‘blow up’ economy
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has renewed her push for stricter crypto regulation, warning that the current framework leaves the door open for corruption, economic risk, and criminal abuse. In a recent MSNBC interview, Warren warned that the current state of…
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 17:37
China and Russia Hit Trade Milestone, Defying US Tariff Threats
According to figures from the Chinese General Administration of Customs, trade between China and Russia reached its highest point in July, despite the threat of secondary tariffs on Russian oil purchases. China is one of the largest purchasers of Russian crude. China-Russia Bilateral Trade Numbers Hit $19.14 Billion in July Bilateral trade between China and […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 17:30
CCDC: Simplifying the investment process for overseas central bank-like institutions
PANews reported on August 11 that according to an announcement from the China Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd., in order to implement the relevant requirements of the People's Bank
PANews
2025/08/11 17:23
SHIB, DOGE fall out of favor; Market eyes Layer Brett’s 15,000% potential
Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight from SHIB, DOGE in 2025, fueled by Layer 2 tech, massive staking rewards, and 15,000%+ growth potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 17:13
CoinShares: US 401(k) approval drives $572 million in weekly net inflows into digital asset funds
PANews reported on August 11th that according to CoinShares , digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $ 572 million this week, driven by the US government's move to
PANews
2025/08/11 17:13
