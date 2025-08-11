Burza MEXC
ENS multi-signature wallet transferred nearly 142,000 ENS to trading platforms
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Embers, a multi-signature wallet of ENS transferred out 141,937 ENS (about 4.02 million US dollars) within 20 minutes, of which 72,437 went
MULTI
$0.08356
+2.86%
ENS
$26.52
-1.52%
WALLET
$0.02804
-4.39%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:14
DOGE, SHIB soar but market eyes LBRETT for 15,000% gains
While DOGE, SHIB ride the wave, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 tech and massive staking rewards are positioning it as the next 100x memecoin. #partnercontent
RIDE
$0.001138
+0.44%
SHIB
$0.00001298
-0.07%
MEMECOIN
$0.00594
+21.57%
GAINS
$0.02722
-3.57%
LAYER
$0.6026
-1.71%
DOGE
$0.23331
+3.01%
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 21:11
Roundhill Re-Approves MEME Theme ETF
PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Roundhill has resubmitted its MEME-themed ETF, having previously closed a similarly named product. While ETF relaunches are
MEME
$0.001888
-7.90%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:10
The Smarter Web Company Completes New Subscription Funding Round of £7.62 Million
PANews reported on August 11th that The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8) announced the completion of a subscription for 3,452,086 new ordinary shares, raising
PANews
2025/08/11 21:07
A look at the century-long evolution of US 401(k) pension investment strategies
Author: Chen Mo cmDeFi On August 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement savings plans to invest in more diversified assets, including private equity,
K
$0.2186
-0.31%
TRUMP
$9.253
+1.13%
MORE
$0.0997
+7.27%
ORDER
$0.134
-10.60%
PANews
2025/08/11 21:00
The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BusinessWire, Nasdaq-listed company MCVT (NASDAQ: MCVT) disclosed that its SUI treasury has reached 81,871,794 tokens, with a total value of approximately $316
SUI
$3.7454
-1.03%
PANews
2025/08/11 20:56
WLFI invests 7.5% of token supply to boost ALT5 Sigma’s treasury bid
Nasdaq-listed ALT5 Sigma is set to adopt World Liberty Financial’s native token as a treasury asset as it taps the project’s executives to join its board. According to a Monday press release, the Trump-backed DeFi venture World Liberty Financial is…
BID
$0.06398
+1.39%
TRUMP
$9.253
+1.13%
LIBERTY
$0.13813
+19.62%
DEFI
$0.001728
-6.18%
TOKEN
$0.01533
-1.91%
SIGMA
$0.015039
+0.60%
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 20:54
Zoth Receives $15 Million in Strategic Investment from Bolts Capital to Promote RWA on-chain
PANews reported on August 11th that the blockchain protocol Zoth announced it has received a $ 15 million strategic funding commitment from Bolts Capital to accelerate the development of its
RWA
$0.004762
-0.99%
PANews
2025/08/11 20:50
Safety Shot announces strategic partnership with BONK and receives $25 million in BONK tokens
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to StockTitan , Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT ) announced a strategic alliance with the founding team of BONK . The company will receive
BONK
$0.00002383
-4.29%
PANews
2025/08/11 20:37
Chainlink and ICE Partner to Bring Forex and Precious Metals Data to the Blockchain
PANews reported on August 11th that Chainlink announced a partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, to integrate global foreign exchange and precious
PANews
2025/08/11 20:20
