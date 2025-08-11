2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

ENS multi-signature wallet transferred nearly 142,000 ENS to trading platforms

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Embers, a multi-signature wallet of ENS transferred out 141,937 ENS (about 4.02 million US dollars) within 20 minutes, of which 72,437 went
ENS
ENS
PANews2025/08/11 21:14
DOGE, SHIB soar but market eyes LBRETT for 15,000% gains

While DOGE, SHIB ride the wave, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 tech and massive staking rewards are positioning it as the next 100x memecoin. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB
DOGE
DOGE
Crypto.news2025/08/11 21:11
Roundhill Re-Approves MEME Theme ETF

PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Roundhill has resubmitted its MEME-themed ETF, having previously closed a similarly named product. While ETF relaunches are
PANews2025/08/11 21:10
The Smarter Web Company Completes New Subscription Funding Round of £7.62 Million

PANews reported on August 11th that The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8) announced the completion of a subscription for 3,452,086 new ordinary shares, raising
PANews2025/08/11 21:07
A look at the century-long evolution of US 401(k) pension investment strategies

Author: Chen Mo cmDeFi On August 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement savings plans to invest in more diversified assets, including private equity,
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
PANews2025/08/11 21:00
The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BusinessWire, Nasdaq-listed company MCVT (NASDAQ: MCVT) disclosed that its SUI treasury has reached 81,871,794 tokens, with a total value of approximately $316
SUI
SUI
PANews2025/08/11 20:56
WLFI invests 7.5% of token supply to boost ALT5 Sigma’s treasury bid

Nasdaq-listed ALT5 Sigma is set to adopt World Liberty Financial’s native token as a treasury asset as it taps the project’s executives to join its board. According to a Monday press release, the Trump-backed DeFi venture World Liberty Financial is…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY
Crypto.news2025/08/11 20:54
Zoth Receives $15 Million in Strategic Investment from Bolts Capital to Promote RWA on-chain

PANews reported on August 11th that the blockchain protocol Zoth announced it has received a $ 15 million strategic funding commitment from Bolts Capital to accelerate the development of its
PANews2025/08/11 20:50
Safety Shot announces strategic partnership with BONK and receives $25 million in BONK tokens

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to StockTitan , Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT ) announced a strategic alliance with the founding team of BONK . The company will receive
Bonk
BONK
PANews2025/08/11 20:37
Chainlink and ICE Partner to Bring Forex and Precious Metals Data to the Blockchain

PANews reported on August 11th that Chainlink announced a partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, to integrate global foreign exchange and precious
PANews2025/08/11 20:20

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"