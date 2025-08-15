2025-08-16 Saturday

WISELINK leads a $10 million funding round for Top Win, becoming the first Taiwanese listed company to invest in a Bitcoin treasury company.

PANews reported on August 15 that Nasdaq-listed Top Win International announced that it has completed a US$10 million financing round, led by Taiwan-listed WISELINK CO., LTD. (TW: 8932), becoming the
PANews2025/08/15 18:30
Galaxy Digital withdraws 37,808 ETH, worth approximately $172 million, from multiple exchanges

PANews reported on August 15 that according to The Data Nerd, some Ethereum (ETH) whales withdrew large amounts of money within 24 hours: address 0xE75 withdrew 17,591 ETH (about 81.48
PANews2025/08/15 18:23
Central Bank: Implement a moderately loose monetary policy in detail

PANews reported on August 15th that the People's Bank of China released its Monetary Policy Implementation Report for the second quarter of 2025. In the next phase, a moderately accommodative
PANews2025/08/15 18:06
New York Assembly Bill Seeks 0.2% Excise Tax on Crypto and NFT Transactions

New York Assembly Member Phil Steck has introduced legislation imposing a 0.2% excise tax on all digital asset transactions, including crypto and NFT sales or transfers. According to the bill filing , the proceeds will be earmarked for expanding substance abuse prevention programs in upstate schools. Source: NYAssembly State Revenue Generation Targets Growing Digital Asset Sector Assembly Bill A08966, introduced August 13 and referred to the Ways and Means Committee, would take effect September 1, 2025, marking another state-level attempt to generate revenue from the growing crypto sector. The bill defines digital assets broadly as any asset “ issued, transferred, or both, using distributed ledger or blockchain technology, ” encompassing digital currencies, coins, and non-fungible tokens. The legislation places responsibility for tax payment on “ the person or persons making or effectuating the sale or transfer, ” potentially creating compliance challenges for exchanges, traders, and DeFi protocols operating in New York. The proposed tax comes as global jurisdictions pursue diverse approaches to crypto taxation, ranging from total bans in China to innovation-friendly frameworks in Switzerland and Singapore. The Trump administration reversed Biden-era crypto enforcement policies in 2025, repealing DeFi broker rules and positioning the US as more crypto-friendly, while the EU implemented comprehensive MiCA regulations requiring strict licensing for crypto asset service providers. Global Tax Race Intensifies as Revenue Potential Becomes Clear Thailand, for instance, has implemented a five-year personal income tax exemption on crypto capital gains through licensed platforms, effective January 2025 through December 2029. The Thai government anticipates over 1 billion baht in additional tax revenue through indirect economic activity despite the exemption. While Thailand wants to exempt taxation, taxing countries are progressing gradually. Most recently, Indonesia’s crypto tax revenue jumped 181% to $38 million in 2024, driven by transaction volumes reaching $39.67 billion as the country’s crypto user base exceeded 20 million people. 🇮🇩 Indonesia’s crypto tax revenue jumped 181% in 2024 to ~$38M, but collections have fallen in 2025 due to market volatility. #cryptotax #Indonesia https://t.co/s20V54zazb — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 However, 2025 collections dropped to $6.97 million through July due to market volatility, highlighting the challenge of relying on crypto taxes for stable revenue. The Indonesian government raised taxes on foreign exchanges from 0.2% to 1% while keeping domestic platform increases modest at 0.21%, attempting to shift activity toward regulated local platforms. Mining operations face doubled VAT from 1.1% to 2.2%, with special income tax rates ending in 2026. Similarly, Japan’s crypto investors face income tax rates up to 55% on profits, prompting the Japan Blockchain Association to survey 1,500 adults about potential reforms. The survey found 84% of current crypto holders would buy more if the government implemented a flat 20% capital gains tax, while 12% of non-holders said they would start investing under reformed tax rules. Regional Approaches Vary From Prohibition to Innovation Incentives Earlier this year, Ukraine also proposed an 18% personal income tax plus 5% military levy on virtual asset gains, with preferential rates of 5-9% for specific categories. The wartime military levy helps fund defense efforts while the country develops comprehensive crypto taxation frameworks following international examples. While countries are working towards their taxation framework, China maintains a total ban on all cryptocurrency activities, including trading, mining, and individual ownership, as of June 2025, extending earlier prohibitions to support the state-backed digital yuan. In fact, China goes as far as enforcing through active asset seizures and criminal penalties for violations, which remains the major country in the region with low crypto appetite. Singapore, however, offers rigorous licensing through the Monetary Authority with finalized stablecoin regulatory frameworks, attracting blockchain innovation while implementing strict compliance requirements. Similarly, Hong Kong has positioned itself as an Asian crypto center with licensing for exchanges, custody services, and comprehensive stablecoin oversight. 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SFC tightens crypto custody rules after global security incidents result in $3B losses as hackers move funds 75 times faster than exchange alerts. #HongKong #Crypto https://t.co/zffDuuT6aI — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Contrary to the Asian mixed stance, the European Union’s MiCA regulation has unified regulation that requires comprehensive licensing for crypto asset service providers with strict anti-money laundering and consumer protection rules. The framework harmonizes regulation across member states while maintaining innovation-focused oversight approaches. The New York proposal joins other state-level initiatives as federal crypto policy evolves under the Trump administration’s pro-innovation stance. The success of the 0.2% excise tax will likely influence other US states considering similar revenue-generating measures targeting the expanding crypto market.
CryptoNews2025/08/15 18:01
Challenging Pump.fun's hegemony, how does Bags reshape the Meme coin ecosystem?

Author: Zz In August 2025, according to Deflama data, Pump.fun generated over $8.58 million in revenue in just one week, ranking first on the Solana platform with a 67.9% market
PANews2025/08/15 18:00
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Ethereum

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury has minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0011 billion.
PANews2025/08/15 17:52
Why Investors Are Talking About This Underpriced Altcoin for Fast Crypto Payments

Crypto payments have been stuck in limbo for years. Most businesses want nothing to do with them because they’re complicated, expensive, and risky. Enter SpacePay, a London startup that’s finally cracking this nut. They’ve figured out how to let merchants accept crypto using their existing card machines, work with 325+ wallets, convert everything to cash.. The post Why Investors Are Talking About This Underpriced Altcoin for Fast Crypto Payments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/08/15 17:43
Ethereum TVL exceeds $95 billion, reaching a new high since 2022

PANews reported on August 15 that according to DefiLlama, the total locked value (TVL) on the Ethereum (ETH) chain exceeded US$95 billion for the first time since January 2022 today,
PANews2025/08/15 17:43
IOTA Miner Launches New App that Supports Free Mining of BTC and DOGE with XRP

IOTA Miner, a leading cloud mining platform, has fully upgraded its mobile app, tailored for users who want to easily join the cryptocurrency mining game. Whether you’re a holder of Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), or XRP, you can use this app to mine for free, without the need for complex hardware or technical expertise. Now, you can check your cloud mining progress, manage your contracts, and adjust settings anytime, anywhere, all from your phone. Whether you’re commuting or spending the night, mining can run in the background, eliminating the need to disrupt your daily life. IOTA Miner’s team explained that the goal of launching this app is to make the world of crypto mining accessible to more everyday users, making cloud mining no longer the preserve of a few professionals but an opportunity accessible to everyone. The Allure of Cloud Mining Cloud mining has long been a favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts for its ease of use and accessibility. Unlike traditional mining, it doesn’t require expensive hardware, technical expertise, or constant monitoring. Cloud mining simplifies the process, allowing anyone, regardless of experience, to participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Instead of investing in expensive mining equipment and managing a complex setup, users can rent mining power from a remote data center and receive a portion of the profits generated. IOTA Miner Mobile App: Five Key Highlights 1. Authentic Mobile Cloud Mining Experience The simple and intuitive interface allows you to monitor your earnings and manage your contracts at any time, offering a user experience far superior to traditional trading platforms, delivering both convenience and efficiency. 2. Multi-Currency Support and Flexible Deposits and Withdrawals Over ten major cryptocurrencies are supported, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and USDC, meeting your diverse needs. 3. Military-Grade Security With built-in McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual security protection, data transmission and asset operations are fully encrypted, ensuring the safety of your funds. 4. Generous Sign-Up Bonus New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration, plus $0.60 for daily logins, making it easy to “earn while using.” 5. Flexible and Diverse Contract Options From entry-level $15 short-term contracts to robust long-term holding options, there’s an investment plan that suits your needs. 24/7 Stable Operation and Attentive Technical Support The IOTA Miner mobile app guarantees 100% uptime, and our professional technical team is available 24/7 to answer any questions and issues, ensuring a worry-free mining experience. As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ripple (XRP) continue to mature, more and more investors are looking for more convenient and reliable ways to participate. IOTA Miner is here to help. Through this new mobile app, everyone can easily start their own passive income journey with just a tap. Start your IOTA Miner mining journey in just three easy steps. 1: Free Registration & Newbie Gift Sign up in just 1 minute and receive a $15 bonus instantly; automatically receive $0.60 daily, with zero threshold for passive income. 2: Choose a Mining Contract A variety of hashrate plans are available, supporting major cryptocurrencies like BTC, LTC, and DOGE. Short-term contracts are great for experimenting, while long-term contracts offer steady growth. 3: Automatic Mining & Withdrawal Once the contract is live, the system automatically mines daily and deposits earnings directly into your account. View earnings details at any time, and flexibly withdraw or repurchase with a balance of $100 or more. Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw it to your cryptocurrency account or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits. For more details, please visit the official website or download the official mobile app . About IOTA Miner Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner is a government-certified and financially regulated global cloud mining platform. Leveraging a professional technical team and a global network of mining farms, the platform is committed to providing users with simple, secure, and transparent cryptocurrency mining services. Currently, IOTA Miner serves over 180 countries worldwide, with over 9 million registered users. A stable network of mining farms has been established in the US, UK, Canada, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and other locations, ensuring stable and efficient computing power. With the launch of the official mobile app, users can participate in mining anytime, anywhere, with just a mobile phone, without the need for complex equipment or technical expertise. They can flexibly manage their contracts and view their earnings in real time. IOTA Miner adheres to compliance and is committed to making it easy for more people to have a stable source of passive income.
CryptoNews2025/08/15 17:39
XRP Challenges $5, DOT Miners Help XRP Mining Enthusiasts Benefit From The Spike

Trump’s crypto-friendly executive order, coupled with the conclusion of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, is injecting strong confidence into the XRP market. With policy barriers removed and legal ambiguity lifted, XRP’s price has surged, with investors betting on its potential to not only break through $5 but also challenge $10. Based on this trend, DOT Miners launched cloud mining contracts supporting XRP. Users simply hold XRP and activate their computing power, and the system automatically distributes profits daily, requiring no additional equipment or manual operation. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate additional income every day. How to Start Mining with DOT Miners and Earn Profits: 1: Visit the DOT Miners website and create your account – get $15 free to start mining and earn $0.60 per day. 2: Securely connect your digital wallet address for fast deposit withdrawals. 3: Flexibly choose a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe. You can check out DOT Miners’ latest mining contracts here. After purchasing a mining contract, wait 24 hours for your earnings to be automatically credited to your account. Upon contract expiration, your principal will be automatically returned to your account, and you can withdraw funds at any time to continue investing. Why Choose DOT Miners ⦁ Compliance Guarantee: The platform is registered and operated with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ⦁ Green Energy: 100% renewable energy, such as solar and hydroelectric power. ⦁ Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide security comparable to bank deposits. ⦁ No Entry Requirements: No mining equipment or technical background required. ⦁ 24/7 Customer Support, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes. ⦁ Supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other major currencies. ⦁ Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most generous affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses up to $77,777 USD. About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a globally renowned cloud mining service provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades. We provide compliant and secure services to over 5 million users in over 100 countries. With support from Bitmain, we also promote global financial education and financial inclusion, enabling people around the world to share in the opportunities of the digital economy. Safe and Sustainable Mining for the Future In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. DOT Miners prioritizes the security of users’ funds and information. By maintaining transparent operations and adhering to national compliance standards, we provide investors with solid protection, allowing them to focus on profits with peace of mind. Furthermore, all mining sites are powered by renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. This not only reduces environmental pollution but also increases sustainable returns for investors, allowing every participant to reap the dual benefits of both wealth and environmental protection. To learn more, please visit the DOT Miners official website or download the official App to get the service at your fingertips.
CryptoNews2025/08/15 17:34

