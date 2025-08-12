2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Eleventh-Hour Move: Trump Extends China Tariff Truce by 90 Days

Eleventh-Hour Move: Trump Extends China Tariff Truce by 90 Days

President Donald Trump inked an executive order late Monday, granting another 90-day reprieve on steep U.S. tariffs targeting Chinese imports, a White House official told CNBC. The decision, according to CNBC’s report, landed just hours before the clock struck midnight, when the duties were set to roar back, threatening to reignite a trade clash between […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 03:40
Bitcoin's 4-Year Cycle on the Chopping Block: Has the Halving Era Finally Ended?

Bitcoin’s 4-Year Cycle on the Chopping Block: Has the Halving Era Finally Ended?

In crypto, theories have a way of spinning up like dust devils, and lately, one in particular has been making the rounds — that bitcoin’s notorious four-year cycle may have run its course. Supporters of the “cycle is dead” camp say the pattern is breaking apart, citing shifts like rising institutional participation, the advent of […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 03:10
U.S. national debt crossed the $37 trillion mark. Will the U.S. pay it off? Can crypto help?

U.S. national debt crossed the $37 trillion mark. Will the U.S. pay it off? Can crypto help?

The U.S. debt continues to grow steadily, reaching $37 trillion. The White House’s attempts to cut spending and boost revenue through tariffs have yet to slow the pace of this growth. Cryptocurrency advocates suggest that digital assets could play a…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 03:01
Mill City Ventures' $316m SUI treasury play signals tactical Layer 1 positioning

Mill City Ventures’ $316m SUI treasury play signals tactical Layer 1 positioning

Fresh off a $20 million purchase, Mill City Ventures has hundreds of millions more ready to deploy. With nearly all 81.8 million tokens staked for yield and a direct line to discounted supply, the Nasdaq-listed firm appears to be executing…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 02:53
Why Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid Could Lead the Next Altcoin Season Leg

Why Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid Could Lead the Next Altcoin Season Leg

Interest in the selective altcoin season is back . Traders are scanning for projects that pair liquid markets with visible usage. Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid sit in that mix today. Each has an active token, steady volume, and a clear role in its corner of crypto. Ethena (ENA) Ethena’s token trades near the center of a growing synthetic-dollar ecosystem. On CoinMarketCap, ENA shows a live price of a little above $0.80 , a market cap of $5 billion, and strong daily turnover. Th e page also tracks protocol TVL, which sits above $10 billion. Those figures place ENA among the more liquid mid-caps right now. everyone wants to know what we'd say if we didn't reach $10b supply i guess we'll never know pic.twitter.com/yJLnscT64M — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) August 9, 2025 Ethena’s stack includes the ENA token on Ethereum and a dollar-denominated product set built around on-chain hedging. Traders use ENA to express views on protocol growth, while the core product targets dollar stability. For price and supply specifics, the same listing shows a circulating supply above 6.6 billion ENA with deep exchange coverage. Pump.fun (PUMP) Pump.fun’s PUMP token ties into Solana’s meme-launch factory. The live page shows a price around $0.0038, a market cap above $1.3 billion, and 24-hour volume near $400 million. The listing also records an all-time high near $0.012 in mid-July and a circulating supply of 351 billion. Liquidity remains broad across centralized and decentralized venues. PUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The platform link on the listing traces the token to a launchpad that has funneled heavy activity into Solana trading. That flow helps explain why the token still draws volume weeks after its peak. The current read on price, supply, and exchanges is best taken from the same data source, which updates live. Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hyperliquid’s HYPE token sits at the center of a high-throughput on-chain exchange. CoinMarketCap shows a price in the mid-$40s, a market cap close to $15 billion, and robust daily volume. The record on that page also shows an all-time high near $49.90, set in mid-July, and a circulating supply above 286 million. The exchange runs an on-chain order book with zero-gas perps and fast matching. HYPE is used for governance and trading incentives inside that system. For traders tracking price behavior, the live page provides real-time quotes, supply, and market pairs that line up with recent activity across major venues. How They Fit the Altcoin Season These three tokens cover different use cases. ENA connects to a dollar-linked protocol with a large TVL. PUMP channels meme liquidity into Solana markets. HYPE backs an exchange that keeps derivatives volumes on-chain. For traders watching rotation, the takeaway is simple. Deep books and clear roles matter when broader risk appetite is mixed. ENA leans on protocol growth and TVL. PUMP leans on social flow and launch activity. HYPE leans on exchange usage. While a full altcoin season has not yet arrived , the steady performance of Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid shows that targeted capital rotation is still taking place in select assets.
CryptoNews2025/08/12 02:12
Trump Media eyes Bitcoin ETF launch as BTC nears all-time high

Trump Media eyes Bitcoin ETF launch as BTC nears all-time high

Bitcoin (BTC) surged to $122,200 on Monday, inching closer to its all-time high of $123,091 before settling at $120,000. The rally preceded Trump Media and Technology Group's (DJT) amendment to its S-1 registration statement for a proposed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Fxstreet2025/08/12 02:10
GMO Miner launches XRP contracts for stable daily returns

GMO Miner launches XRP contracts for stable daily returns

GMO Miner is now letting holders turn idle XRP into stable daily income through cloud mining contracts. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/12 01:28
Chainlink taps ICE's market data to anchor forex and metals in onchain finance

Chainlink taps ICE’s market data to anchor forex and metals in onchain finance

Intercontinental Exchange, the Fortune 500 company behind the New York Stock Exchange, is feeding real-time forex and metals data into Chainlink’s infrastructure in a partnership that could help bridge the trillion-dollar gap between Wall Street and decentralized finance. In a…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 01:23
Why Smart Investors Are Turning Back to Bitcoin Mining — and How Hashport Makes It Simple

Why Smart Investors Are Turning Back to Bitcoin Mining — and How Hashport Makes It Simple

This content is provided by a sponsor. In 2025, Bitcoin mining looks nothing like it did a decade ago. It’s no longer a playground for hobbyists or a race for retail rig owners. It’s a capital game — structured, strategic, and increasingly attractive to investors who understand one thing: Bitcoin isn’t just to be bought. […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 01:00
Paxos applies for U.S. trust bank license with OCC

Paxos applies for U.S. trust bank license with OCC

Paxos, one of the leading regulated stablecoin issuers and tokenization platforms, has filed for regulatory approval to become a national trust bank. Paxos, which issues PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Pax Dollar (USDP) stablecoins, announced that it is looking to convert…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 01:00

