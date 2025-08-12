2025-08-16 Saturday

From WNBA farce to coin price surge, the viral marketing behind DILDO's tenfold increase in ten days

Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) was unexpectedly overshadowed by a bizarre "toy invasion" incident. Starting on July 29, a series of green mysterious toys (dildo)
PANews2025/08/12 08:00
Stripe partners with Paradigm to develop Tempo blockchain

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Fortune, financial technology giant Stripe is working with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to develop a blockchain called Tempo. The project is
PANews2025/08/12 07:59
UNI rises as Uniswap Foundation's DUNI proposal hints at fee switch unlock

Uniswap (UNI) saw a 3% gain on Monday following Uniswap Foundation's DUNI governance proposal, which aligns with the state of Wyoming's Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) Act.
Fxstreet2025/08/12 07:45
SEC Declares Ripple-XRP Case Closed—Shifts Focus to Clear Crypto Rules

The end of the Ripple v SEC legal saga fueled renewed optimism for XRP and the broader crypto market as regulators pivot toward crafting clear rules to drive digital asset growth. With Ripple Case Over, SEC Pivots to Building Clarity for Digital Assets Optimism spread across the cryptocurrency sector after the U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 07:30
Bitmine Secures Largest Global ETH Treasury With $4.96B Holdings

Bitmine now holds the world’s largest ethereum treasury, valued at over $4.96 billion. The company’s holdings total 1,150,263 ETH tokens as of August 10, based on a price of $4,311 per token. Bitmine Boasts World’s Biggest ETH Stash Held by a Public Company This valuation marks a significant $2 billion increase from the $2.9 billion […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 06:05
ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether Funds Rebound With Big Weekly Gains

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) snapped early-week losses to close with a $247 million net inflow, while ether ETFs notched $327 million in gains, with both markets seeing strong institutional participation. Bitcoin and Ether Post $247 Million and $327 Million Weekly Gains What began as a bruising start to the week for crypto ETFs turned into […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 05:30
Cango Acquires Georgia Bitcoin Mining Facility for $19.5 Million

Cango Inc. has acquired a fully operational 50-megawatt (MW) bitcoin mining facility in Georgia, U.S., for $19.5 million. Cango Acquires 50 MW Bitcoin Mine The New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: CANG) announced the acquisition on Aug. 11, 2025. This marks Cango’s first step in increasing its portfolio of owned and operated mining sites. The […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 04:50
New $143m ETH wallet draws eyes as Bernstein tips Coinbase for rally edge

Nansen flagged an unknown entity just parked 33,000 ETH in a freshly minted multisig wallet funded from a BitGo account. Meanwhile, Bernstein says such large-scale ETH moves could herald a broader rally where Coinbase stands to collect the biggest gains.…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 04:43
Treasury purchases push Ethereum toward all-time high as BitMine holdings surpass 1 million ETH

Ethereum (ETH) edged closer to its all-time high on Monday, rising above $4,300 following another round of fresh buying pressure from corporate entities focused on accumulating the top altcoin as their primary treasury asset.
Fxstreet2025/08/12 04:05
TON Foundation reveals Coinbase Ventures invested in Toncoin

Coinbase Ventures joined Sequoia Capital, Ribbit and Paradigm among venture firms holding Toncoin.
Crypto.news2025/08/12 03:46

