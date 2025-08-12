2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
PANews2025/08/12 09:00
Aptos’ DEX trading volume reached $9 billion in the first half of the year, and the market value of stablecoins increased to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on August 12th that a Messari report showed that Aptos made significant progress in on-chain performance, DeFi ecosystem, and technological innovation in the first half of 2025. Transaction
PANews2025/08/12 08:58
Filecoin's first batch of ProPGF grants over $3.6 million to 14 teams

PANews reported on August 12th that Filecoin successfully completed its first Public Goods Grant (ProPGF), awarding a total of $3.6818 million to 14 teams to build infrastructure, develop tools, and
PANews2025/08/12 08:47
US and allies seize $1 million in BTC, nine domains, and four servers from Russian ransomware gang

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. and international law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation on July 24th, seizing four servers, nine
PANews2025/08/12 08:38
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may plead guilty, US court sets hearing for August 12

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Coindesk, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may change his previous "not guilty" plea at the hearing at 10:30 pm on August 12.
PANews2025/08/12 08:32
MARA to acquire 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million

PANews reported on August 12th that according to Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining company MARA plans to acquire a 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million, becoming the majority
PANews2025/08/12 08:26
USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on Ethereum in the early morning

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the early morning of August 12, Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 75,000,000, 100,000,000 and 75,000,000 USDC on the
PANews2025/08/12 08:23
An institution/whale added nearly 60,000 ETH, currently holding $1.24 billion in ETH

PANews reported on August 12th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale or institution recently added 59,998 ETH from FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo, with a total value of
PANews2025/08/12 08:14
AguilaTrades opened a short position of 30,000 ETH in the early morning, with a current floating profit of $1.18 million

According to PANews on August 12, according to monitoring by Ember@, trader @AguilaTrades opened a short position of 30,000 ETH between 3 and 6 am, with an opening price of
PANews2025/08/12 08:12
Joint Statement of the China-US Stockholm Economic and Trade Talks: China and the United States suspend some tariffs on each other for 90 days

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Jinshi Data, citing information from the Ministry of Commerce, taking into account the London talks on June 9-10, 2025, and the Stockholm
PANews2025/08/12 08:09

