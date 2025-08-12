Burza MEXC
Since the beginning of last year, more than 1,300 ETFs have been launched globally, with 10 of the top 20 being cryptocurrency-related.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to statistics from Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, more than 1,300 ETFs have been listed since the beginning of last year,
PANews
2025/08/12 09:47
South Korean retail investors have seen a net inflow of $259 million into BitMine stock since July
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Bloomberg, U.S.-listed BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. has become the most popular overseas stock among South Korean retail investors, with a net inflow
PANews
2025/08/12 09:42
CME Ethereum futures trading volume hit a record high of $118 billion in July, an 82% increase from the previous month.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to data from The Block, CME Ethereum futures trading volume hit a record high in July, reaching US$118 billion, an 82% increase from
PANews
2025/08/12 09:30
Crypto ETFs Dominate Institutional Portfolios Amid Record-Breaking Demand
Crypto ETFs are dominating new fund launches, attracting billions as investors flock to regulated bitcoin and ethereum exposure, eclipsing traditional offerings and reshaping Wall Street’s growth narrative. Wall Street Turns to Crypto ETFs as Investors Demand Regulated Exposure Cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as dominant players in the market for newly launched funds, drawing […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 09:30
Exodus, a publicly listed company, holds 2,058 BTC and 2,729 ETH, with a total value exceeding $227 million.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Globenewswire, Exodus Movement, a self-custodial cryptocurrency platform listed on the New York Stock Exchange, released its quarterly financial and operating results report
PANews
2025/08/12 09:20
Elon Musk accuses Apple of antitrust violations, xAI plans legal action
PANews reported on August 12th that Elon Musk accused Apple of preventing any AI company other than OpenAI from achieving the top ranking in the App Store, a violation of
PANews
2025/08/12 09:17
Wisconsin Proposes Comprehensive KYC Requirements for Bitcoin ATMs
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the Wisconsin Senate introduced a new bill SB386, requiring Bitcoin ATM operators to implement comprehensive user identity verification (KYC). The
PANews
2025/08/12 09:10
Do Kwon may flip to guilty plea in case connected to $40 billion UST collapse
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be planning a switch to a guilty plea in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) case against him, according to a court schedule order filed by Judge Paul Engelmayer on Monday.
Fxstreet
2025/08/12 09:08
Revolut, Europe's largest fintech brand, lists $DRIFT token
PANews reported on August 12th that Drift Protocol has officially launched the $DRIFT token on Revolut, Europe's largest fintech brand, reaching its 60 million users in over 60 countries. EEA
PANews
2025/08/12 09:05
Ethereum Classic Launches ETCswap Launchpad
PANews reported on August 12 that Ethereum Classic announced the launch of ETCswap Launchpad, which supports users to quickly create ERC20 tokens and initiate initial liquidity offerings (ILOs). The platform
PANews
2025/08/12 09:03
