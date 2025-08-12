Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
The crypto sector generally fell back, with the AI sector leading the decline by over 7%.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors experienced a correction after continuous growth. Among them, the AI sector fell 7.20% in 24 hours,
AI
$0.1233
-0.80%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 10:52
Avalanche and Helika launch new game accelerator program, offering up to $150,000 in grants
PANews reported on August 12 that the Avalanche Foundation and the Web3 game analysis platform Helika announced the joint launch of a new game accelerator program and have opened the
GAME
$23.78
-3.72%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 10:49
Axiom becomes the fastest crypto app to surpass $200 million in revenue
PANews reported on August 12 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's trading robot Axiom set a record for the fastest revenue reaching $200 million on August 4, growing from $100 million
APP
$0.003195
+5.06%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 10:44
‘No One Wants ETH in the Long Run’—Samson Mow Warns of BTC-Driven Pump and Dump
A prominent bitcoin advocate and JAN3’s CEO, Samson Mow, alleged a cyclical trading pattern fueling recent ETH- BTC price shifts. He claimed that early ethereum investors—many holding substantial bitcoin reserves—are rotating BTC into ETH to boost its value with hype-driven narratives, such as “Ethereum Treasury” campaigns. According to Mow, the strategy ends when these actors […]
BTC
$117,598.24
-0.96%
HYPE
$48.19
+2.20%
PUMP
$0.003516
-3.16%
ETH
$4,470.03
-3.25%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 10:30
Trader Eugene: The market may be approaching its top, with increased volatility and more opportunities to make quick money.
PANews reported on August 12th that trader Eugene recalled the two consecutive months of market gains following Trump's inauguration and the launch of $TRUMP, which generated a significant wealth effect.
TRUMP
$9.24
+1.00%
MORE
$0.0998
+7.53%
EFFECT
$0.006269
-0.55%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
GAINS
$0.02722
-3.57%
MAY
$0.05021
-1.95%
QUICK
$0.02344
-0.50%
TRADER
$0.001517
-0.06%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 10:27
The address that has accumulated over 293,000 ETH in the past 8 days is suspected to belong to Bitmine
PANews reported on August 12th that Ember's monitoring revealed that addresses recently created and accumulating large amounts of ETH through BitGo are suspected to belong to Bitmine. Over the past
ETH
$4,470.03
-3.25%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 10:10
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 12, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 12: $clippy alon replied, old AI agent generally rose Pump's
ALON
$0.00514
-5.47%
PUMP
$0.003516
-3.16%
CLIPPY
$0.02056
+21.51%
AI
$0.1233
-0.80%
ROSE
$0.02795
+0.50%
MEME
$0.001887
-7.95%
MEMES
$0.00008903
+0.80%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 10:09
Peter Thiel acquires 7.5% stake in ETHZilla to boost Ethereum investment
PANews reported on August 12th that PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and his investment team hold a 7.5% stake in 180 Life Sciences (now renamed ETHZilla), a company focused on building
LIFE
$0.00005093
+13.75%
HOLD
$0.00004223
-1.35%
NOW
$0.00718
+3.45%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 10:06
Jito: BAM, a feature that improves Solana's block construction efficiency and privacy, has been launched on the testnet.
PANews reported on August 12th that Jito announced the launch of its BAM feature on testnet, complete with an initial validator cluster. This marks the first step in introducing private
BLOCK
$0.1701
-7.40%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 09:58
After Amber Group built a position of 358,000 UNI, the good news pushed the floating profit to $200,000
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, Amber Group established a position of 358,000 UNI tokens yesterday morning at a purchase price of $10.64, and subsequently announced
UNI
$10.833
-1.77%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 09:53
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"