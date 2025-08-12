2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $178 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 11, Eastern Time) was US$178 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/08/12 11:54
Hyperliquid Assistance Fund Has Acquired $1.2 Billion in HYPE Tokens Since Its Inception

PANews reported on August 12 that HYPE Engine was officially released as the first autonomous vault prototype, aiming to leverage Hyperliquid's production capabilities and transform them into continuously growing value.
PANews2025/08/12 11:52
Western Union Seals $500M Intermex Deal to Command Americas Money Transfer Race

Western Union is set to expand its global reach with a $500 million Intermex acquisition, adding Intermex’s Ripple partnership to its arsenal of cross-border payment capabilities. Western Union Accelerates Global Expansion with Intermex Acquisition Western Union (NYSE: WU) and International Money Express Inc. (Intermex) (NASDAQ: IMXI) announced on Aug. 10 that they have entered into […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 11:30
Ark Invest increased its holdings of Blockchain by $19.2 million, bringing Blockchain’s current reserves to 8,692 BTC.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to the latest disclosure, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, increased its holdings of Block Inc. shares through its three ETFs, with a
PANews2025/08/12 11:28
Doge Killer accidentally increases LEASH supply by 10%, DAO proposes two solutions

PANews reported on August 12th that according to the SHIB ecosystem project Doge Killer (LEASH) team, the LEASH supply will increase by approximately 10% (approximately 10,765) on August 11, 2025,
PANews2025/08/12 11:20
Metaplanet holds a total of 18,113 bitcoins, with a total investment of approximately US$1.85 billion

PANews reported on August 12th that Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich disclosed that as of August 12, 2025, Metaplanet held a total of 18,113 bitcoins, representing a total investment of approximately
PANews2025/08/12 11:11
Stripe to develop layer 1 payments blockchain with Paradigm

Stripe is quietly building a new payments-focused blockchain called Tempo, developed in partnership with venture capital firm Paradigm. According to an Aug. 11 report from Fortune, the project surfaced through a now-removed job posting on the Blockchain Association’s career site,…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 11:09
Ethereum ETF holdings total approximately 6 million ETH, and 70 Ethereum reserve entities hold over $15 billion worth of ETH.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to the latest data from StrategyEthreserve, the current holdings of Ethereum ETFs have reached approximately 6 million ETH, accounting for 4.96% of the
PANews2025/08/12 11:08
OpenAI CEO responds to Musk's antitrust accusations against Apple: I haven't even said you manipulated Platform X to suppress competitors

PANews reported on August 12th that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded to Musk's accusations against Apple, calling them surprising and implying that Apple is using the X platform to manipulate
PANews2025/08/12 11:00
Terraform Co-Founder Do Kwon to Plead Guilty in $40B UST Fiasco

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is expected to plead guilty in a US fraud case tied to the 2022 collapse of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin , which wiped out $40b in value and sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry. US District Judge Paul Engelmayer has scheduled a change of plea hearing for Tuesday 10:30 am in Manhattan federal court. In an order on Monday, the judge directed Kwon to be ready to explain in detail how he broke the law if he admits guilt. The 33-year-old South Korean entrepreneur had pleaded not guilty in January after a prolonged extradition dispute over whether he would first be prosecuted in the US or in South Korea. Montenegro Arrest Capped Months-Long International Manhunt Both countries have charged Kwon in connection with the implosion of TerraUSD, a Singapore-based algorithmic stablecoin designed to maintain a one-to-one peg to the US dollar through a mint-and-burn mechanism with its sister token Luna. Do Kwon Update: The plea hearing is tomorrow August 12th. Do Kwon was extradited to the United States from Montenegro on December 31, 2024. He initially pleaded not guilty to nine felony counts, including securities fraud, market manipulation, money laundering, and wire fraud.… pic.twitter.com/TJTPmCAATB — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) August 11, 2025 That mechanism failed in May 2022, causing TerraUSD to lose its peg and triggering a market crash that contributed to the downfall of crypto exchange FTX. The collapse erased billions in investor wealth and damaged confidence in digital asset markets. Kwon was a fugitive for months before he and Terraform’s former chief financial officer, Han Chang-joon, were arrested in Montenegro in March 2023 while attempting to board a Dubai-bound private jet using fake passports. He spent months in detention as Montenegro weighed competing extradition requests from Washington and Seoul. Kwon’s 92% Stake Reflects Personal Ties to Firm’s Collapse The US SEC had already won a civil fraud case against Kwon and Terraform in April 2024. Moreover, a New York jury found they misled investors about the stability of TerraUSD. The jury also concluded they falsely claimed that Chai, a popular Korean payments app, was using Terraform’s blockchain for transactions. Under a settlement, Kwon and Terraform agreed to pay $4.47b. In addition, they committed to winding down operations . They also pledged to use remaining assets to repay creditors. Notably, Kwon personally owned 92% of the company. In the US criminal case, Kwon had faced a nine-count indictment including securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud,and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Judge Engelmayer has instructed the defendant’s legal team to prepare a detailed statement covering each charge Kwon plans to admit. Guilty Plea Could Shape US and South Korea Prosecutions Court documents suggest the plea deal could streamline proceedings in the US. However, it may also influence ongoing investigations in South Korea. There, Kwon faces separate fraud and financial misconduct charges under capital markets laws. If accepted, the guilty plea would mark a dramatic turn in one of the most high-profile prosecutions in the crypto sector. It would also close a chapter on a saga that has spanned continents, courtrooms and regulatory jurisdictions. The outcome of Kwon’s case could set important precedents for how international crypto fraud is prosecuted in the future.
CryptoNews2025/08/12 10:52

